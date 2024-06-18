AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comviva introduces CNPaaS for advanced monetization with Network APIs

PRNewswire June 18, 2024
  • Unveils pioneering CNPaaS solution that shall enable advanced 5G network capabilities such as on-demand quality of service.
  • New solution to allow businesses to control, configure, and query their networks on demand and at scale with advanced network API integration.

NEW DELHI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced a landmark enhancement to its CPaaS solution for Telecom providers– NGAGE. This strategic enhancement elevates NGAGE to a CNPaaS (Communication Network Platform as a Service) solution, that shall empower enterprises with advanced 5G network capabilities such as on-demand quality of service (QoS), precise device location, and network slicing, alongside robust 4G functionalities.

Comviva_Logo

The NGAGE CNPaaS platform is set to revolutionize enterprise network management by offering advanced capabilities that allow businesses to control, configure, and query their networks on demand and at scale. It shall provide APIs for critical functions such as SIM swap, number verification, quality on demand, and location on demand over both 5G and 4G networks. By leveraging over 20 CAMARA-compliant Network APIs, NGAGE CNPaaS will facilitate universal access to operator networks for developers through the GSMA Open Gateway initiatives.

Deshbandhu Bansal, COO of Messaging Solutions at Comviva said, “We are thrilled to introduce Network APIs into the NGAGE platform. This strategic first-in-the-industry solution shall enable enterprises and telecom operators to harness the full potential of communication and network solutions with advanced API integration. With NGAGE CNPaaS, we are ushering in a new era of innovation and growth in the communication landscape, driving unprecedented opportunities and advancements.”

Comviva’s NGAGE is a full-stack platform to empower Telecom service providers to drive real-time customer interactions for enterprises. The platform supports messaging services and chats powered with conversational AI capabilities across the industry verticals. It’s cognitive automation and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities empower enterprises to deliver enriched customer experience by automating user interactions in a human-like language. It is one of the most scalable platforms in the industry handling over 250 billion messages annually across more than 40 deployments, empowering Telcom providers to deliver CPaaS services to their 7,000+ Enterprise customer base globally.

For further information, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
DGM, Corporate Communications
Email: Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com
Contact no. +91-9910030732

SOURCE Comviva

