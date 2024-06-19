AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS WITH HANGZHOU UNCLE DAYOU CULTURAL AND MEDIA AND AGOGO ANIMATION TO REVOLUTIONIZE ANIMATION AND ENTERTAINMENT

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HyperLive Entertainment, a pioneering creative media company with a licensed over-the-top (OTT) platform HyperLive TV in Singapore, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Hangzhou Uncle Dayou Cultural and Media Co. Ltd and Agogo Animation Pte Ltd. This collaboration, supported by the world-leading live streaming technology company BeLive Technology, is set to transform how consumers engage with and enjoy animated films and related products.

In a significant step to formalize this collaboration, Dr. Sean Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HyperLive Entertainment, and Li Bin, Chief Operating Officer of Hangzhou Uncle Dayou Cultural and Media Co. Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a press conference at the China International Cartoon & Animation Festival in Hangzhou. This MOU establishes the foundation for their partnership, setting the stage for their innovative endeavours in the entertainment industry.

At the heart of this partnership is an innovative approach to merging entertainment and e-commerce. HyperLive TV will introduce shoppable animated films, enabling viewers to receive real-time flash sales and exclusive offers on educational and entertainment-related products featured in the content. With a simple click on the shopping cart, viewers can purchase items seamlessly within the animated environment, turning passive watching into an engaging, interactive experience.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for the entertainment industry,” said Dr. Wong. “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital entertainment by integrating shopping, education, and social experiences into a seamless interactive platform.”

HyperLive TV is also expanding its offerings with VIP channels where users can subscribe to exclusive content, access early releases, and participate in special interactive events. Supported by BeLive Technology, these features promise to deliver an unparalleled digital entertainment experience.

With extensive experience in hosting high-end events in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, HyperLive Entertainment’s professional team excels in digital marketing, livestreaming, and live sales. This expertise uniquely positions the company to drive this innovation forward, employing cutting-edge marketing strategies to penetrate regional and global markets, ensuring wide-reaching audience engagement.

This strategic alliance will harness the strengths of HyperLive Entertainment, Hangzhou Uncle Dayou, and Agogo Animation to create a vibrant ecosystem for meaningful and exciting interactions between consumers and brands. The collaboration aims to expand Dayou Uncle’s intellectual property market, develop new products, and produce captivating original content. By partnering with globally influential artists and influencers, the alliance will enhance its reach and impact.

A highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of the animated series “Robot Trains” to Singapore through HyperLive TV, with plans to promote the series and its merchandise across Asia. “Robot Trains” is a family-friendly animation that offers educational and entertaining content, promoting values such as teamwork, perseverance, leadership, and responsibility.

This partnership signifies a shared vision to redefine entertainment, elevating shoppable, educational, and social entertainment to new heights. By leveraging advanced technology and strategic collaborations, HyperLive Entertainment, Hangzhou Uncle Dayou, and Agogo Animation are set to create immersive and interactive experiences for audiences worldwide.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hyperlive-entertainment-partners-with-hangzhou-uncle-dayou-cultural-and-media-and-agogo-animation-to-revolutionize-animation-and-entertainment-302176008.html

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.