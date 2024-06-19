AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

ATFX Connect Wins the ‘Best Institutional Broker’ Award

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

HONG KONG, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Global Forex Awards 2024 – B2B, hosted by Holiston Media, concluded. As a global leader in online trading, the institutional brand of ATFX, ATFX Connect, won the ‘Best Institutional Forex Broker’ award.

The Global Forex Awards are highly authoritative and influential in the industry. The evaluation typically considers multiple dimensions, including a company’s performance strength, innovation capability, quality of customer service, and industry impact. The fact that ATFX Connect has been awarded the ‘Best Institutional Forex Broker’ award is a testament to its professional capabilities and a recognition of its ongoing efforts.

ATFX has successfully attracted the attention of numerous investors with its diverse range of trading instruments and high-quality customer service. In the first quarter of 2024, ATFX’s trading volume surged into the top five in the industry, demonstrating remarkable performance.

Looking ahead, ATFX will continue to uphold its customer-centric service philosophy, driving continuous innovation and development in its operations. Additionally, ATFX will strengthen collaboration and exchange with other brands, introducing advanced trading technologies and investment concepts to provide investors with even higher quality and professional services.

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

ATFX Connect
Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management’s vision was to expand the broker’s global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-connect-wins-the-best-institutional-broker-award-302176525.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.