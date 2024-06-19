AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Geek+ order fulfilment robots help PChome meet next-day delivery deadlines, hit sustainability targets

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, is helping PChome Online, Taiwan’s leading e-commerce brand, meet next-day delivery targets amid huge growth in online sales. Hundreds of Geekplus Shelf-to-Person robots have been deployed in Taiwan’s largest intelligent warehouse, replacing the company’s person-to-goods picking operation. PChome has measured a 3x efficiency improvement.

With Geekplus robots,PChome has measured a 3x efficiency improvement.

With the help of Geekplus, the 1,600,000-square-foot facility’s daily parcel processing capacity has doubled to an estimated 200,000 orders during peak sales periods.

PChome was the first e-commerce platform to provide 24-hour fast delivery service throughout Taiwan, operating non-stop for 24 years. To meet these demands, PChome outfitted its automated facility with the highest density of smart technology and automation equipment in the country. The system can flexibly adjust the number of robots according to logistics needs, helping PChome to handle the surge in orders during peak periods more efficiently. Geekplus robots have ensured PChome stays current with the latest order fulfilment innovations.

“The logistics park is equipped with AMR robots, shuttle rack systems, and automatic goods yards that are rarely seen in Taiwan to enhance shipping efficiency,” said Alice Chang, CEO and general manager of PChome Online. “Through cross-industry alliances with strategic partners, we optimize warehouse and logistics efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of our e-commerce business. “

Geekplus has deployed hundreds of Shelf-to-Person robots, which shuttle full shelves of goods to picking workstations, allowing employees to work from a single station. As Taiwan’s first e-commerce platform to embrace the concept of “green shopping,” the Linkou A7 Intelligent Logistics Park also implements carbon reduction management.

“Geekplus robots can operate in a dark warehouse, reducing energy consumption while maintaining the tight delivery timelines that have become PChome’s hallmark,” said Billy Siu, business development director, Taiwan, for Geekplus. “Shelf-to-Person order fulfilment robots also create a more sustainable environment for workers, enabling them to remain in one place while picking orders instead of walking miles and miles through warehouse aisles looking for goods.”  

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Geekplus logo

SOURCE Geek+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.