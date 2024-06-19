Ping An Announces Brand Upgrade of “Ping An Family Doctor”

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Ping An Family Doctor Brand Upgrade Conference” was held in Shanghai recently. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter “Ping An” or the “Group”, HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) has upgraded its “Ping An Family Doctor” brand with a one-stop, proactive health management services system and a commitment to providing “proactive health management, chronic disease control, and full disease management” to users.

Michael Guo, Group Co-CEO, said, “As a world-leading financial brand, Ping An never forgets its original aspiration and vision, remains customer-needs oriented and provides customers worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving healthcare services, to further promote the high quality, systemic and standardized development of ‘Internet + Family Doctor’, and support the national ‘Healthy China’ vision.”

During the conference, Prof. Chi Chunhua, Chairperson-designate, General Practice Branch of Chinese Medical Association said that, as China’s population aging trend intensifies, the public’s health needs are becoming more diversified and complex. To meet the growing health needs of the public, developing family doctor services and searching for a better service operation model has become an inevitable trend in the new era health system reform. “There is still a long way to go to achieve high-quality development of family doctor contract services. The entire society should work together, to continue explore the family doctor contract service model, and utilize advanced internet technology to optimize and improve service scope and streamline processes,” she said.

Building a one-stop, proactive health management services system

Ping An Health, the flagship of the Ping An Group’s healthcare and senior care ecosystem, focuses on delivering “family doctor” and “senior care concierges” services, and has evolved into a one-stop provider of professional, comprehensive, high-quality health and senior care management services. As of 2023, users with family doctor membership were close to 13 million, with more than 98% of users indicating 100% satisfaction with its medical consultation service.

Ping An Health’s upgraded “Ping An Family Doctor” introduces a comprehensive one-stop proactive health management services system. Customers are offered worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving one-stop family healthcare management services through the support of a dedicated family doctor.

The one-stop proactive health management services system includes: 1) a team of professional family doctors holding dual certification from Peking University International Hospital and the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA); 2) a 5A standard service process guided by the General Practice Branch of the Chinese Medical Association and certified by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP); 3) proactive health management services tailored to the needs of sub-healthy individuals, patients with chronic diseases, and people with medical conditions; and 4) providing 12 scarce medical resources to those in need.

“Ping An Family Doctor” also announced its commitment to providing “proactive health management, chronic disease control, and full disease management”. The commitment translates into different actions for different patient groups. For sub-healthy individuals, “Ping An Family Doctor” develops high-quality health management plans through automated health records and instant interpretation of physical examination reports. This enables timely physical examination and early treatment interventions. For chronic disease patients, “Ping An Family Doctor” combines Internet of Things (IoT) real-time monitoring and high-risk warnings with a 21-day lifestyle management program to help relieve chronic disease symptoms. For individuals with medical conditions, “Ping An Family Doctor” offers comprehensive disease management, including: 24/7 immediate pre-hospitalization consultations, precise recommendations for renowned doctors and hospitals and appointment registration assistance, full-time nursing service and care during hospitalization to ensure efficient treatment, and personalized “recovery guides” and follow-up visits after hospitalization for a smooth recovery.

Exploring new ways to “synergize healthcare and insurance” for family doctor services

The enhancement of “Ping An Family Doctor” is supported by the use of leading medical technology. Ping An Health has developed five significant databases over the years: for diseases, prescriptive medicine, medical products, medical resources and personal healthcare. The company has developed the world’s most comprehensive knowledge map in the medical field. It has constructed an innovative multimodal medical large language model (LLM) and 12 artificial intelligence (AI) business models on this foundation. The “Ping An Doctor’s Assistant” workbench of Ping An Health is capable of autonomously updating files and matching health plans, thereby simplifying the process of health management process. Additionally, Ping An employs AI for materialize a 100% quality check of all services, such as online consultations, electronic medical records, and prescription quality control, in order to ensure the safety and compliance of “Ping An Family Doctor”.

Ping An’s “insurance + healthcare” business strategy has been particularly successful in recent years. Healthcare and insurance synergy is a novel approach that seamlessly integrates distinct medical and healthcare services with the financial businesses of the payors, such as insurance. For instance, the “Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN 2023 Health Services Plan” of Ping An Life Insurance and Ping An Health, which offers health management services, including health, chronic diseases, and medical care, as well as wealth management and risk protection requirements for customers. The number of Ping An Life insurance customers that also used Ping An’s healthcare services surpassed 20 million in 2023, with a service satisfaction rate of 99% and double-digit year-on-year growth.

Looking forward, Ping An Health will further consolidate its family doctor service system, which serves as its primary business segment, and will focus on providing exceptional proactive health management solutions that are tailored to the growing medical and health needs of the general public. Meanwhile, Ping An Health will make substantial investments in the health and senior care ecosystem and continue to develop a distinctive development trajectory of the Chinese “managed care model.” Additionally, the Company will strengthen its partnerships with financial and corporate clients for ensure the enterprise’s rapid and stable expansion.

– End –

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services, Under the technology-driven “integrated finance + health and senior care” strategy, the Group provides professional “financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge” services to its 234 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses’ quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of 2023, Ping An had RMB11,583,417 million in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 33rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn – PING AN.

About Ping An Health

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (stock short name: PA GOODDOCTOR, 01833.HK) is a flagship of Ping An Group’s health and senior care ecosystem. As a one-stop health and senior care solution provider, the company provides professional, comprehensive, high-quality services to users. The Company is listed on the Main Board of HKEX (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited) and is included in Hang Seng TECH Index. Ping An Health has received “A” from MSCI ESG rating for three consecutive years.

In 2023, Ping An Health served more than 26 million paying users from insurance and financial institutions, and 5 million paying users from more than 1,500 business corporate clients.

