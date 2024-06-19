AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Tan Xuguang: Unveiling New Quality Productivity in Power Solutions for Asia-Pacific Data Centers!

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As part of the strategic initiatives of Shandong Heavy Industry Group aimed at fostering new quality productivity and exploring incremental business opportunities abroad, Tan Xuguang led an investigative mission from June 18th to 19th focused on data center generator projects in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Singapore. The study involved comprehensive assessments of power product demand from high-profile data center clients and evaluated Weichai Group’s industrial chain ecosystem. This effort was aimed at accelerating the development of new quality productivity strategically.

(PRNewsfoto/濰柴動力)

The collaborative endeavor aimed to establish a model data center project in the Asia-Pacific market. On June 18th morning, Tan Xuguang conducted site visits to both operational and ongoing data center projects in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Johor Bahru is recognized as a pivotal hub for data center infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region. During these visits, Tan Xuguang gained detailed insights into the operational efficiency of Weichai’s generator units, which constituted a primary focus of the investigation. The project managers provided updates on construction progress and highlighted the integration of Weichai’s Baudouin generator sets, expressing strong confidence in the Weichai brand and a mutual interest in collaboratively setting high benchmarks for data center projects.

(PRNewsfoto/濰柴動力)

Efforts were also directed towards establishing a novel ecosystem within the data center power solutions industry. During the afternoon of June 18th and the morning of June 19th, Tan Xuguang visited generator set facilities operated by partners in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Singapore. Emphasizing the rapid global expansion of artificial intelligence and its consequential surge in data computing demands, Tan Xuguang highlighted the strategic window for Weichai Group’s transition into the data center sector. This transition aims to expedite the establishment of a robust ecosystem tailored to meet the needs of global high-end clientele. Key priorities included aligning research and development initiatives with market demands, fostering international partnerships, and collectively delivering comprehensive power solutions for advancing data center constructions. The initiative also sought to explore untapped “blue ocean” markets and swiftly implement new quality productivity within the group’s operational framework.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tan-xuguang-unveiling-new-quality-productivity-in-power-solutions-for-asia-pacific-data-centers-302176867.html

SOURCE Weichai Power Co.,Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.