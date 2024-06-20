AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and CATL announce strategic cooperation for the TENER product line

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS) and CATL are excited to announce a strategic cooperation that will bring the TENER product line to the EU and UK markets. The groundbreaking product is designed with safety in mind and, improvement of service life, efficiency, and availability. Depending on the product line and the customer use case, up to 5 years of no degradation can be expected from the new TENER product. RRPS has started to offer TENER products as part of their mtu EnergyPack QG solution. Together, the two companies have built a close relationship on the integration of the TENER products into fully fledged EPC-turnkey projects with all-inclusive service maintenance.

Grid-scale energy storage systems enable the integration of variable renewable energy sources into the grid whilst enhancing grid stability and reliability. The fully integrated solution will allow the Customer to perform the latest available grid and trading services in the rapidly modernizing grids of the UK and EU. The solution will help to accelerate the energy transition and builds a more sustainable energy infrastructure.

Late last year, RRPS and CATL have signed a long-term supply agreement, which covers more than 10 GWh business cooperation. The deal strengthens the business corporation between both companies and helps to facilitate growth in the EU and UK markets. Both companies’ dedication to technology, quality, safety, and on-time delivery leads to more investment security for the customer. The partnership extends into the innovation of intelligent products such as RRPS´s smart mtu EnergetIQ automation solution and its digital platform mtu Go! with CATL´s intelligent diagnostics platform and BMS. The partnerships strengthen the ability of both companies to deliver large-scale and complex projects. Both companies have successfully delivered various projects in the EU with the EnerOne product line and have multiple projects contracted in the EU for the EnerC+ product line.

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.