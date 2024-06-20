AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TUMI UNVEILS FALL 2024 TEGRA-LITE® AND ALPHA BRAVO CAMPAIGN WITH PRO FOOTBALLER SON HEUNG-MIN

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

The brand’s newest campaign, Made For Moments That Make Us, takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the global ambassador’s journey with TUMI

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI launches a new campaign for its beloved Tegra-Lite® and Alpha Bravo collections starring Global Ambassador and pro footballer, Son HeungMin. The campaign captures Son in his element at his second home, the renowned Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and reveals a glimpse into his fast-paced life with TUMI by his side. 

The campaign takes a more intimate, stylistic approach, captured by docu-style filmmaker WARD and Korean photographer duo JI + DOH, who bring a warmth and behind-the-scenes sensibility to TUMI’s latest campaign. “I was personally excited for this campaign to be set in my home away from home,” said pro footballer, Son Heung-Min. “I always value that TUMI is there for me and has my back, whatever journey I’m on.”

In his three years as a TUMI Global Ambassador, Son has worked day in and day out to make his dreams a reality – from competing in the FIFA World Cup, to receiving the esteemed Golden Boot, to being named club Captain of the Tottenham team and more, all the while, with TUMI alongside. The new campaign sheds light on the discipline required to succeed, with TUMI’s trusted and sleek Tegra-Lite and Alpha Bravo collections as Son’s steadfast companions. Seen throughout the campaign, the collection products are showcased in an elevated and authentic manner, captured behind the scenes at the iconic stadium and throughout Son’s journey on the road. From his biggest wins to his moments of relentless pursuit, TUMI is there to help him endure and to perform at his highest level.

“Few may know that Son’s signature ‘camera’ celebration pose is symbolic of his desire to capture that moment and hold onto it. Our latest campaign draws creative inspiration from that concept; we are consistently alongside Son’s fast-paced life, and TUMI is made to carry those moments that make us,” said Jill Krizelman, SVP, of Global Marketing & eCommerce. “As two of TUMI’s iconic collections, Tegra-Lite® and Alpha Bravo represent the brand’s signature strength, functionality, and endurance. This campaign brings these pillars to life, showing exactly how TUMI is made for each step of the journey.”

Each case in TUMI’s Tegra-Lite® collection ($895$1,295 USD) is made with Tegris® material, a durable yet lightweight material used in lifesaving armor, race cars, and professional athletic gear. The Tegra-Lite® shell is composed of consolidated layers of material, making it a resilient choice for many miles to come. The Alpha Bravo collection ($195$1,095 USD) features hyper-functional bags for a fast-paced life. Each Alpha Bravo bag is made with ballistic nylon, TUMI’s signature fabric for over three decades. The Tegra-Lite® and Alpha Bravo are tried and true TUMI collections that encapsulate the brand’s DNA and elicit customer love time and time again.

Packed with function, designed with purpose, and built to endure, TUMI is made for the moments that make us. Shop the Tegra-Lite® and Alpha Bravo collections at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide.

About TUMI
Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts
Alexandra Gillis
TUMI
alexandra.gillis@tumi.com

Hailey Hauldren
SHADOW
hhauldren@weareshadow.com

TUMI Global Ambassador and pro footballer Son Heung-Min with Tegra-Lite®

 

TUMI's Tegra-Lite® collection

 

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.

