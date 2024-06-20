AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Altair Added to S&P MidCap 400

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

TROY, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, was added to the S&P MidCap 400 by S&P Dow Jones Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24.

Altair was added to the S&P MidCap 400 by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Being added to the S&P 400 is a testament to Altair’s strong and steady growth and its demonstrated leadership in simulation and design, data analytics and AI, and high-performance computing.

“Being added to the S&P 400 represents a significant milestone in Altair’s journey as a public company,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “It is a testament to our strong and steady growth and our demonstrated leadership in simulation and design, data analytics and AI, and high-performance computing.”

The S&P 400 serves as a benchmark for mid-sized companies. The index is designed to measure the performance of 400 mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.

For more information about Altair, visit www.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com

 

Altair

 

SOURCE Altair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.