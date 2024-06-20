AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Hyundai Motor Group Powers Up Robotic Services at Smart Office Building in Seoul

PRNewswire June 20, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor Group introduces DAL-e Delivery robot and Parking Robot at Factorial Seongsu, a robot-friendly office building in Seoul
  • Hyundai Motor and Kia’s DAL-e Delivery robot navigates autonomously across the building, providing quick and efficient delivery services to building occupants
  • DAL-e Delivery is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) Face Identification technology developed by Robotics LAB, with an accuracy of 99.9%
  • Hyundai WIA’s Parking Robot can autonomously park vehicles, maneuver in tight spaces, and increase parking space utilization
  • Hyundai WIA has also developed a ‘Smart Parking Control System’ that can manage up to 50 parking robots simultaneously
  • Starting in Q3, the Parking Robot will work alongside Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Automatic Charging Robot (ACR) to provide EV charging services
  • The Group aims to create a Robot Total Solution by expanding its robot services to various buildings, starting with Factorial Seongsu

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today the deployment of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s ‘DAL-e Delivery’ robot and Hyundai WIA’s ‘Parking Robot’ at Factorial Seongsu, providing innovative services at the robot-friendly office building in Seoul. The Group also released a video of its deployed robots, which can be seen here.

At IGIS Asset Management’s Factorial Seongsu, occupants can enjoy beverage delivery from the DAL-e Delivery robot and parking services from the Parking Robot, both utilizing the Group’s latest technologies.

Hyundai Motor Group Powers Up Robotic Services at Smart Office Building in Seoul

“With DAL-e’s full-fledged delivery service, we aim to make Factorial Seongsu the first building to apply our Robot Total Solution,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. “We plan to expand our robotics services to more buildings, making these technological enhancements a major criterion for space innovation.”

Hyundai Motor Group Powers Up Robotic Services at Smart Office Building in Seoul

The Group has proposed a ‘Robot Total Solution’ development plan, which involves using various robots and facial recognition systems in smart buildings, starting with Factorial Seongsu. It also intends to develop a ‘multi-integrated control system’ for managing multiple delivery robots within the Robot Total Solution. A video of the facial recognition system can be seen here.

About Hyundai Motor Group
More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

