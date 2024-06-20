BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 Kicks Off at Shanghai Zhangyuan: A Fusion of Trendy Art and Historical Culture

Debut of 6 New Creations and Release of Over 10 BE@RBRICK

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The international trend art event, “BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3” jointly co-organized by Forward Fashion Group (FFH) and MEDICOM TOY, the renowned art toy brand, co-curated by ASCE, the diverse and explorative art hub, has kicked off at Shanghai Zhangyuan. The opening ceremony drew a notable gathering of guests and artists, including Mr. Tatsuhiko Akashi, CEO of MEDICOM TOY, Ms. Izumi Suga, Vice President of MEDICOM TOY, Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder and Chairman of Forward Fashion Group, as well as the Japanese artists Ms. Haruka Shimazaki and Mr. Takahisa Masuda, who made a special journey to Shanghai and enlightened the audience with their creative inspiration and insights.

The exhibition, themed around the BE@RBRICK Garden, was held at the historic landmark building “Zhangyuan” in Shanghai, which boasts a century-old history. The collision between trendy art and historical cultural elements created a unique charm, attracting a multitude of BE@RBRICK enthusiasts on its first public opening day.

The venue consisted of an “Exhibition Area” and a “Pop-Up Area”. The Exhibition Area presents over 100 exclusive BE@RBRICK 1000% exhibits designed by international artists, with 6 creators showcasing their BE@RBRICK for the first time. These included collaborations with the trendy brand CANOTWAIT_, Japanese artist Haruka Shimazaki, fashion brand HAMCUS, Macau artist MCZ_Thomas, JJ Lin’s brand SMG, and artist Tuhongtao and William Chan. Using the classic image of BE@RBRICK as a carrier, the exhibits incorporated the unique creativity of artists, presenting a different spirit and cultural attitude. The “Pop-Up Area” offers over 10 limited-edition BE@RBRICK for purchase, available in limited quantities and while supplies last. Some of the editions are also available for purchase on “Dewu”, the official online store, in limited quantities and while supplies last.

The “BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Shanghai” will be held until June 30th. Entry to the Exhibition Area requires a ticket. Please visit the official ticketing platforms Maoyan (https://show.maoyan.com/) and Damai (https://www.damai.cn/) for ticket information. The “Pop-Up Area” will be freely accessible during business hours.

In the “BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Shanghai” Pop-Up Area, the following editions are available for purchase. Some items may already be sold out; please refer to the onsite situation for availability.

“BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 in Shanghai” exhibition details: Period: 1 June – 30 June, 2024 Opening Hours: SUN-THU 11:00 – 21:00; FRI-SAT 11:00 – 22:00 Address: Shanghai • ZHANGYUAN W4 Lane 188, North Maoming Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Full List of 103 World-Renowned Collaborators (In alphabetical order):

A BATHING APE® / ΛCROИYM® Errolson Hugh / Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha / Akihiro Nishino / Alan Shirahama (EXILE／GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE／PKCZ®) / André Saraiva / The Andy Warhol Foundation / Anne Valérie Dupond / Art Works Worldwide Co., Ltd. / Atsushi Yanaka / BATMAN [BATMAN: THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES] / bilibili / BOTANIZE Ken Yokomachi / BUMP OF CHICKEN / CANOTWAIT_ William Chan / Charles M Schulz Creative Associates Paige Braddock / Chiaki / Chizu Kobayashi / The Coca-Cola Company / COMME des GARÇONS / Cul de Sac – JAPON / Dr.Woo / DRxROMANELLI / Edison Chen / ELLY (J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ from EXILE TRIBE／CrazyBoy) / EVANGELION / EXIT / fragmentdesign Hiroshi Fujiwara / FUJIKO PRO CO.,LTD. / FUJIYA CO., LTD. / GODZILLA / Greenie & Elfie / Hajime Sorayama / hama_okamoto (OKAMOTO’S) / HAMCUS / Haroshi / Haruka Shimazaki “Paruru” / HAyU / Highsnobiety / HOOD BY AIR. / HxS HIROTA SAIGANSHO / Hyakuyoudo Moyoco Anno / Jackson Pollock Studio Helen A. Harrison / Jallal Malik x Slushii / James Pfaff / Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat / karimoku Hiroshi Kato / Keith Haring Studio / Kentarou Tanaka / KITH Ronnie Fieg / KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / Kong Karoon Sosothikul / Kozue Akimoto / Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO Mihara Yasuhiro / MAMES / MASTERMIND WORLD Masaaki Homma / MCZ_Thomas / MEDICOM TOY CORP. / midland Creation Masato Naka / Munetaka Aoki / murotsuyoshi / Nathalie Lété / NBA Harley Opolinsky / NEIGHBORHOOD Shinsuke Takizawa / NEXUSVII. Tomohiro Konno / Nigel Sylvester / Nike / Noriko Iriyama / THE NORTH FACE / Objective Collectibles Laila Sahar / TV animation “One Piece” / Pakorn “Boy” Chatborirak / P.A.M. Perks And Mini / PHANTACi Jay Chou / POGGY Motofumi Kogi / Polo Ralph Lauren / PUSHEAD / READYMADE® / Reo Sano (GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE) / Royal Selangor® / sacai × KAWS Chitose Abe / Samuel Ross / Sanrio Company, Ltd. / Sarah Andelman / SEKAI (EXILE／FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE) / Shinobu Hasegawa (Sissonne) / SHUN SUDO / SMG: Still Moving Under Gunfire / Stash / Steve Aoki / Supreme / Takahisa Masuda / Tezuka Productions Co., Ltd. / TOEI COMPANY, LTD. / Tuhongtao / UNDEFEATED Eric Peng Cheng / UNDERCOVER Jun Takahashi / Vanus Couture / XLARGE / Yoshida & Co. Kenichiro Matsubara / Yoshiharu Tsuge / Yosuke Kubozuka / YUTO HORIGOME

The following artists will have BE@RBRICK displayed at BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 for the first time (In alphabetical order):

CANOTWAIT_ William Chan / HAMCUS / Haruka Shimazaki / MCZ_Thomas / SMG: Still Moving Under Gunfire / Tuhongtao

About MEDICOM TOY

Established in 1996 under the slogan “Making things that we want rather than product development based on marketing”, MEDICOM TOY designs and produces various character figures in a wide range of categories from movies, TV shows, comics, video games and etc. In 2001, the company created a bear-shaped block type figure “BE@RBRICK” which has collaborated with various artists, brands, companies and characters from all over the world. MEDICOM TOY also has a wide range of business activities, including the development of a textile brand “FABRICK®” and the production of “Sync”. MEDICOM TOY is running six retail stores with different characteristics (“Project 1/6”, “MEDICOM TOY Solamachi store”, “MEDICOM TOY PLUS”, “2G”) in 3 cities: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya.

About BE@RBRICK

BE@RBRICK is a teddy bear-shaped figurine produced by Japanese toy company MEDICOM TOY. The figurine was released in 2001 to mark the 100th anniversary of the teddy bear, under the concept of “creating a digital image of the teddy bear”. In addition, the BE@RBRICK is created with a rule in mind, which is “designing only by printing on its 9 body parts without adding any extra element”. This guideline has distinguished BE@RBRICK from the teddy bears that everyone is familiar with, and unlike conventional figurines, it has gradually evolved into a highly acclaimed contemporary art form and has grown to become one of the world’s most popular figurines with collectors from all around the world.

About ASCE

A playful creativity hub for visionary breakthroughs of internationally acclaimed characters. ASCE serves as a diverse and explorative art hub where collectors gather for social exchange and discover the fabric of everyday life. ASCE embraces the ethos of playfulness, everyday lifestyle, and personalization, uncovering collaborations with internationally renowned artists and brand designers to create seasonal character projects.

About Forward Fashion Group

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited is an integrated group with three synergistic business segments – fashion, art, and lifestyle – and a commitment to creating innovative retail business model. With a track record of managing over 100 brands, the Group has helped many brands to establish their first presence in Greater China. In recent years, the Group has actively enhanced its operations and developed its own brands, such as Artelli, ASCE, UMJ, WF Fashion, to further enrich its brand portfolio. Leveraging its extensive retail experience and IP resources, the Group has spearheaded exclusive collaborations with brands and cultural and art communities to expand into the international market. The Group introduces and manages Galeries Lafayette Macau in 2024, becoming the local New Waterfront Fashion and Art Landmark.

