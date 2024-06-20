AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CoinGecko Ranks Bittime as Indonesia’s Top #3 Crypto Exchange

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

Bittime announced a free airdrop campaign of Palapa tokens, with a total of 3,000,000 tokens.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Registered Indonesian crypto exchange Bittime, launched only 15 months ago, recently cracked the Indonesian top 3 as per CoinGecko rankings. To celebrate this milestone, Bittime is giving away another round of free Palapa ($PLPA) tokens through a massive phase II airdrop campaign.

“CoinGecko’s recognition is a testament to the unwavering support of Bittime’s loyal users. At Bittime, we prioritize security, convenience, and a diverse range of crypto assets to empower our users, putting users first. These are the core values that have driven Bittime’s success,” explained Ryan Lymn, CEO of Bittime.

Underlining its commitment to be Indonesia’s safest, most trusted, and up-to-date Crypto exchange, Bittime offers a comprehensive selection of tokens, including the latest and popular meme tokens favored by young investors. This focus on variety has helped Bittime succeed in gaining over 1,000,000 users, with youngsters being the predominant crowd.

Bittime further enhances its user experience with a popular staking feature, allowing users to earn passive income while holding their tokens. This feature supports a wide range of mainstream tokens, with popular meme tokens being continuously added as well. Bittime’s staking product is backed by its license issued by the Indonesia Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti), making Bittime one of only two crypto exchanges in Indonesia with this regulatory approval.

Bittime recently launched its platform token, Palapa ($PLPA), which offers a range of benefits within the Bittime ecosystem. As stated in its official white-paper, Palapa holders enjoy benefits like discounted transaction fees, increased custody service quotas, voting rights, enhanced staking APY, access to exclusive airdrops, and others.

Ryan Lymn, Bittime’s CEO, sees the Palapa token as a key driver for the ecosystem’s growth. He highlights that holding Palapa enhances the user experience through benefits like discounted fees and exclusive opportunities. Ryan further elaborated on Palapa’s role, emphasizing its function as a utility token that grants benefits to Bittime users who hold it.  The roadmap also outlines future plans for derivative products and staking features integrated with Palapa.

To celebrate the launch of their platform token-Palapa, and their last achievements of 1 Million users, Bittime hosted another massive airdrop to give away 3,000,000 PLPA Token ($PLPA). Interested parties can participate in the airdrop campaign through the official social media accounts and websites of Bittime and Palapa token.

About Bittime

Bittime, under PT Utama Aset Digital Indonesia, is a crypto trading platform based in Indonesia that is registered with the Indonesia Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti) and the Ministry of Communication & Information of Indonesia (Kominfo). Bittime is also a member of the Indonesian Blockchain Association (ABI) and the Indonesian Crypto Asset Trading Association (ASPAKRINDO).

As a crypto trading platform, Bittime leverages blockchain technology to provide fair access to financial independence for everyone, regardless of location or background.

Bittime application can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store.

For further information, please contact:

Efma Rezki Pasangka
PR & Marketing Communications Manager, Bittime
Email: efma@bittime.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/coingecko-ranks-bittime-as-indonesias-top-3-crypto-exchange-302177832.html

SOURCE Bittime

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.