AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Calibre of Deep Tech Talent Proven to Predict Future Innovation Potential of AI-Focused Companies

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

Zeki data demonstrates new ways to spot investment opportunities and risks by identifying and tracking the top AI talent with advanced skills in science and engineering

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zeki, a UK-based data company, that holds the most accurate deep tech human capital intelligence dataset ever created, today published its first AI Companies Report.

Main AI Topics for Nvidia (2021–2023).From 2021 to 2023, speech and human action recognition increased in importance. New areas of expertise, autonomous vehicles and quantum computing were also prioritised. Nvidia’s interest in autonomous vehicle technology was underscored by their investment in June 2024 in Waabi, a Canadian-based autonomous trucking startup. See full report for Nvidia topic focus for 2018-2020.

Zeki’s analysis is based on its AI-specific dataset of 160,000 individuals employed in over 40,000 companies across 94 countries who are at the forefront of AI science and engineering discovery, spanning 10 years (2014–2024).

The ability to measure the innovative potential of a company’s core human intellectual capital unlocks new ways to spot investment opportunities and risks— for both listed and unlisted deep tech companies. Organisations may also leverage Zeki data to optimise their talent acquisition processes and innovation pipelines.

Top findings in the free report include:

  • TOP TALENT CREATES MORE IP– Zeki quantifiably demonstrates the direct link between hiring top innovators and creating more intellectual property (IP).
  • AI WASHING IS ALIVE AND WELL– Zeki applies its analytical lens to identify companies that lack the human capital to achieve promised AI innovations, despite high levels of funding. Zeki goes further and identifies current companies with innovative talent and limited funding.
  • TOP TALENT EXITS NOTABLE US AI COMPANY,  AS US AI HIRING PEAKS– The company, named in Zeki’s report, has struggled to hold onto top talent since its inception and has started to lose its brightest minds— hiring instead talent with less stellar innovation records. Zeki believes the ten-year rise in the USA Big 5’s hiring of top AI talent has peaked as their high-volume, high-churn model becomes unaffordable and less relevant.
  • LEADERS OF THE PACK: INDUSTRY OUTLIERS– Zeki data demonstrates where, when, and how sector leaders J.P. Morgan, Nvidia, Bosch, Huawei and others made AI-related choices as early as 2018 that are paying dividends now.
  • MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY DOMINATES SECTOR GROWTH– Top AI Talent in medical technology has grown by over 400 percent in the US in the past five years. Zeki data identifies four small med tech companies to watch.

Download the Report

The full 2024 AI Companies Report is available for free download at www.thezeki.com. For expanded insights, see Zeki’s flagship report, the State of AI Talent 2024 and Zeki’s Women in AI 2024 Report for actionable intelligence on the countries, companies, universities, and sectors winning and losing in the race for top AI talent. This intelligence provides organizations with a first mover advantage to identify investment opportunities, accelerate innovation, and acquire premier talent.

About Zeki

Our data contains over one million top scientists, engineers, and researchers working in deep tech in the fields of AI, quantum computing, data engineering, semiconductors and health technology — at more than 40,000 companies globally. Zeki has created 20 innovator scores that measure each individual’s innovation track record, career positioning, skills and reputation. The depth of Zeki data allows us to forecast an individual’s trajectory and potential, using machine learning and advanced analytics. The breadth of Zeki data enables us to benchmark an individual against all their peers globally. Learn more: www.thezeki.com

Nvidia tops the charts in top AI talent in thesemiconductor sector. Nvidia have become more prominent in AI over the last few years, culminating in overtaking Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company in June 2024.

 

Zeki Research Logo

 

SOURCE Zeki Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.