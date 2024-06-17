Altair Named a Leader in the June 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Altair recognized in the report’s Leaders’ Quadrant for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TROY, Mich., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for its offering, Altair® RapidMiner®. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to the report, “Leaders in this market have a mature, refined, and targeted company and platform strategy that incorporates and leverages generative AI (GenAI) to drive their customers’ business value. They see opportunities for leveraging GenAI that other providers may not see or have made significant investments above and beyond standard offerings. They have the capability to innovate at a speed that outperforms other vendors. In addition, they can clearly articulate how they provide value to the multiple types of personas involved in the process of building data science and machine learning models.”

“We believe being named as a Leader in this latest report validates what we have known for years: Altair has one of the market’s most unique, most comprehensive offerings for data analytics and machine learning,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “For us, this placement is also a testament to our unmatched vision, which has defined us since our inception. We are pioneers that define what it means to be at the forefront of technological innovation and computational intelligence. I am incredibly proud of where Altair stands today, and I look forward to the strides we continue to make each day.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Altair’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://web.altair.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-2024.

