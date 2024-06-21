Midea Subsidiaries Showcase Innovations at Leading Energy Exhibitions ees Europe and SNEC & Intersolar

FOSHAN, China, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a strategic move to propel the global energy transition forward, Midea Group’s subsidiaries—CLOU, Hiconics & CLIVET have made a significant impact at the ees Europe and SNEC & Intersolar exhibitions.

CLOU: Advancing Energy Storage at ees Europe

CLOU, acquired by Midea Group since 2023, offers global clean energy solutions after receiving new resources and networks. In its third showing at ees Europe, CLOU is releasing new energy storage solutions and products that will help Europe continue its transition to clean energy. These new releases include the CLOU Engineering & Procurement Package (EP Package) solution, its first comprehensive energy storage solution, and the Aqua-C2, a high-density energy storage module.

Hiconics: Exhibits Unique ODM Capabilities at SNEC & Intersolar

Hiconics Eco-energy Technology, bolstered by Midea Group, displayed its unique Original Design Manufacturing skills at SNEC and Intersolar. It specializes in household energy storage, photovoltaic solutions, and Variable Frequency Drives for medium and low voltage. Hiconics offers efficient and reliable green energy solutions with integrated R&D and production capabilities. Its innovation drive is evident with a 72.96% increase in R&D investment in 2023. The company’s residential energy storage and distributed photovoltaic EPC businesses are thriving, boosting its market share and competitiveness.

CLIVET: Embracing Sustainability with Innovative Air Solutions at Intersolar

Midea’s Building Technologies’ Italian air conditioning brand, CLIVET, made a bold statement at Intersolar with the theme “OPEN THE DOOR TO A NATURAL CLIMATE,” showcased its eco-friendly air solutions at Intersolar. The Smart Living system integrates thermal storage and heating with intelligent software and hardware for a sustainable living environment. The Edge PRO heating pump uses R290 refrigerant, delivering high energy efficiency and multi-functionality with quiet operation.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Outreach

CLOU and Hiconics have formed partnerships to expand globally. CLOU partnered with PAX, SunService EOOD, and Ktistor to offer technical support for BESS projects in Germany, Bulgaria, and Greece. Hiconics partnered with TÜV NORD, TÜV Rheinland, and TÜV SÜD to meet global quality standards. Additionally, CLIVET collaborated with VAIA srl for a forest restoration project in the Dolomites to promote environmental conservation.

Midea Group, with its subsidiaries CLOU, Hiconics, and CLIVET, is driving the global shift to sustainable, clean energy, setting the benchmark for market leadership in energy services.

SOURCE Midea Group Co., Ltd.