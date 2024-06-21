AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Bybit’s Institutional Investors Triple ETH Exposure Ahead of ETF Launch

PRNewswire June 21, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, has released a new study showing institutional investors have increased their ETH holdings ahead of the launch of the spot ETH ETF in the US. Analysts predict this ETF will capture between $8 and $12 billion from US and global markets, driving Ethereum to new all-time highs by year-end.

According to recent data, Bybit’s institutional investors’ exposure to ETH has almost tripled since the ETF announcement on May 24, 2024—moving from 6.54% to a current weighting of 14.29%. This surge underscores the growing confidence in Ethereum’s future performance and the expected positive impact of the ETF launch.

Retail investors on Bybit have also increased their ETH allocations, although not as dramatically as institutional investors. The allocation to ETH has risen from 7.40% to 9.52%, reflecting a cautious but positive response to the ETF announcement.

“Ethereum is the crypto product favored by traditional capital such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, both of whom have tokenized funds on the platform,” said Hao Yang, head of financial products at Bybit. “Given this, the chain seems poised to become the institutional pick. With its native yield, the ETH token allows for composability, and we are seeing protocols building interesting derivatives based on ETH’s stable yield, leveraging this to create crypto primitives that mimic those built on top of the US Treasury market. Finally, because a portion of ETH is burned (sent to a wallet from which no withdrawals are possible), the asset can become deflationary, which means the more network effects kick in, the scarcer the asset becomes.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 30 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybits-institutional-investors-triple-eth-exposure-ahead-of-etf-launch-302178953.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.