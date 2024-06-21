AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Pierre Fabre Laboratories receives the Galien International Prize for EBVALLO®, the first allogeneic immunotherapy for patients with a rare cancer

PRNewswire June 21, 2024

CASTRES, France, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pierre Fabre Laboratories has been awarded the “Prix Galien International” Prize in the “Best Product for a Rare/Orphan Disease” category for EBVALLO® (tabelecleucel), indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder positive for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV+ PTLD) who have received at least one prior treatment. 

During the same ceremony, EBVALLO® received the “Prix Galien” Italy Award in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product category. These two exceptional recognitions follow the awarding of EBVALLO® for the “Prix Galien France” on December 2023

As a symbol of scientific rigor, excellence, and innovation, the “Prix Galien International” awards remarkable recent health innovations available to the public, following an evaluation done by an independent committee of experts. Today this prize exists in fifteen countries, its reputation and influence have made it the most prestigious distinction in the medical field. Through this prize, the jury honors EBVALLO®, thanks to its innovative manufacturing process and mechanism of action. It offers rapid and lasting clinical results in over 50% of cases, in a rare disease with a particularly unfavorable prognosis, leading to significant morbidity and mortality.

This award highlights the innovation capacity of Pierre Fabre Laboratories in oncology, one of its priority areas of development, and its ability to establish successful collaborations, such as the one with Atara Biotherapeutics (ATARA), an American biotech company. A global agreement was signed in December 2023, providing Pierre Fabre Laboratories with the EBVALLO® development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights all over the world. EBVALLO® was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2022, and to date, this promising new treatment is marketed in Germany and Austria. In Europe, EBVALLO® is available to patients as part of an Early Access Program since July 2023.

“We are very proud to receive this award, which we dedicate to the patients. It is a recognition of the major therapeutic advancement that EBVALLO® represents for patients with a rare cancer and a very unfavorable prognosis, who until now had significant unmet needs. This cancer, which affects a few hundred people worldwide each year, resonates perfectly with our purpose: every time we take care for a single person, we make the whole world better.” said Éric Ducournau, CEO of the Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

CONTACT: Laurence MARCHAL, laurence.marchal@pierre-fabre.com

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444819/PR_PRIX_GALIEN_INTERNATIONAL_PRO_EN.pdf

From the left : Núria Perez-Cullell, Director of Medical, Patient, and Consumer Affairs at Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Clémentine Sergeant, Cell Therapy Corporate Lead, Pr. Pier Luigi Canonico, Chair of the Prix Galien Italy and Prix Galien International Awards Committee,

 

Pierre Fabre Logo

 

SOURCE Pierre Fabre

