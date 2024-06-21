LONGi publishes the company’s first Human Rights Policy at 2024 Intersolar Europe

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world-leading solar technology company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as “LONGi”), officially launched the 2023 Sustainability Summary Report and introduced the company’s first Human Rights Policy to the attendances at 2024 Intersolar Europe.

LONGi always respects and supports human rights in all its value-creating business activities. Guided by the core values of ‘Reliability, Value-add, and Fulfillment’, LONGi spares no effort to advance the development of the photovoltaic industry. With respect and trust, LONGi joins hands with customers, employees, suppliers, and stakeholders to foster a healthy solar industry that makes the clean energy affordable for humankind.

Click to view: LONGi Human Rights Policy

The policy’s goals encompass:

Reinforcing our dedication to exemplary practices in alignment with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact , which serves as a foundational platform for the advancement of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) , constituting the principal international framework for corporate human rights responsibilities.

, which serves as a foundational platform for the advancement of the , constituting the principal international framework for corporate human rights responsibilities. Strengthening our responsibilities in this regard encompass the internationally recognized human rights as enshrined in the ‘ International Bill of Human Rights ‘ , and the core labor rights defined in the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work .

, and the core labor rights defined in the . Promoting the respect of human rights in the supply chain through our Code of Business Conduct and Supplier CSR Code of Conduct .

and Meeting the critical expectations set forth by investor rating agencies, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accountability.

Harmonizing with our corporate ethos and principles, reflecting our unwavering dedication to ethical business conduct.

Creating a robust platform that propels our ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at fostering a secure, diverse, and fulfilling workplace for all employees.

Liang Xiaohui, Chief Researcher of Office for Social Responsibility, China National Textile and Apparel Council; Adjunct Professor, Business and Human Rights, Peking University Law School commented: “Through its human rights policy, LONGi commits to respect and support human rights in all its value-creating business activities, targeting employees of its own and those of suppliers, and other stakeholders such as indigenous peoples and minorities. This clearly manifests the human rights impacts of LONGi’s business activities and supply chain; stakeholders expectations on LONGi’s development strategy and value propositions, and most importantly, LONGi’s own visions and missions.”

Zhang Haimeng, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LONGi, commented: “Strong corporate governance is vital for creating enduring, sustainable value for our stakeholders. As detailed in our 2023 Sustainability Report, publishing our Human Rights Policy was one of the central goals for sustainable governance in 2023. This policy marks a significant step in our journey towards diversity, equity and inclusion. This also refreshed commitment mirrors our aspiration to evolve into a respectable solar manufacturing enterprise that commands the pride of all stakeholders. The LONGi Human Rights Policy to respect and protect human rights throughout our value chain. It is supported by behaviors that resonate with our core values of ‘Reliability, Value-add, and Fulfillment’.”

LONGi is steadfast in the belief that a company’s purpose extends beyond self-sufficiency, integrating with the pulse of the times and the societal needs to foster and enhance human development. As part of our dedication to achieving the global net-zero emissions target, LONGi has embraced its role and the profound responsibility to champion sustainable development for the collective good of humanity.

“Our ethos is to ensure that our corporate growth is synergistic with the broader goals of societal advancement, embodying a commitment to progress that is both environmentally conscious and socially beneficial.” Zhang Haimeng added.

