Tan Xuguang: I Will Act As the Logistics Minister for Our Customers!

PENANG, Malaysia, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To advance Weichai Power’s brand development in Malaysia and bolster its international reputation under the “Remarkable Shandong” initiative, Tan Xuguang conducted extensive on-site surveys with end-users in West Malaysia from June 20th to 21st. He engaged in detailed discussions with shipowners and channel partners, focusing on product upgrades, customer satisfaction, and optimizing resource allocation.

Conducting Thorough On-Site Testing with Customers

is the Sole Method to Obtain the Most Accurate Information

Tan Xuguang immersed himself in frontline customer interactions in Malaysia, gaining detailed insights into the usage, quality, and service of products from Weichai Power, KION Group (Germany), and SINOTRUK. He dynamically adjusted strategies in real-time.

Tan Xuguang coordinated the battery configuration of Baoli electric forklifts under KION Group (Germany) on site.

He conducted live tests on the Howo MAX heavy-duty trucks assembled with Weichai engines from SINOTRUK, assessing vibration and noise levels based on engine sounds.

Creating a Superb Customer Experience

is Crucial for Propelling The Brand to New Heights

Over breakfast meetings, Tan Xuguang engaged with three Malaysian shipowners to understand their operational experiences with Weichai engines and their future product needs. Upon learning that Weichai engines save RM10,000 (approximately RMB 16,000) per month in fuel costs compared to competitors. Tan Xuguang expressed commitment to enhancing technological and performance advantages to deliver greater value for customers. He emphasized that only through such efforts can the Weichai brand soar high and stand undefeated. Furthermore, he will act as the logistics minister for our customers!

Tan Xuguang subsequently held market channel and customer discussion meetings in Singapore and Malaysia, listening to partner concerns and long-term development suggestions regarding products, business, parts, and services.

“We aim to advance the forward deployment of channel resources, technical teams, and parts services, accelerating localization efforts and leading product consumption upgrades,” Tan Xuguang stated. “We will collaborate with partners to build a sustainable growth framework for export business. Overseas offices should be positioned at the forefront of markets, ensuring our presence wherever our customers are. We cannot sit in air-conditioned offices in big cities and expect results!”

Accelerate the Construction of Weichai (Singapore) Product Showcase and Customer Training Center

Tan Xuguang concluded his visit by inspecting the ongoing construction of the Weichai (Singapore) Product Showcase and Customer Training Center, where he convened a meeting of all executives to systematically summarize his Southeast Asian visit and provide clear directives for future actions.

