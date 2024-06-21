AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Legend Iker Casillas Takes Center Stage at Hisense ‘BEYOND GLORY’ Tour

PRNewswire June 22, 2024

QINGDAO, China, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, launched the ‘BEYOND GLORY’ Tour to engage and excite football fans in Frankfurt this week. The tour gained additional momentum with a surprise appearance by legendary goalkeeper and Hisense Global Ambassador Iker Casillas.

Casillas spoke as global ambassador for Hisense's 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Casillas, renowned for his illustrious career, interacted with fans and shared personal anecdotes from his career. His presence electrified the atmosphere and also underscored Hisense’s commitment to fostering deep connections between fans and their football heroes, creating unforgettable experiences for attendees and highlight Hisense’s dedication to excellence and consumer engagement.

As official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense also showcased its innovative ULED U7N, the official TV of the tournament, offering an unparalleled 100-inch TV soccer viewing experience. The showcase enabled fans to immerse themselves in the game, whilst demonstrating Hisense’s cutting-edge technology and ambition to enhance everyday life through pioneering home appliance solutions.

Hisense new slogan ‘Never Settle for No. 2 Globally’ (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Hisense recently launched its ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign with Global Ambassadors Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and excellence. The new slogan ‘Never Settle for No. 2 Globally’ debuted at UEFA EURO 2024™, reflecting Hisense’s ambitious goals. Omdia’s data shows Hisense’s TV shipments secured the No. 2 global market position from 2022 to Q1 2024 with a 13.6% volume share and 12.1% revenue share. The brand also ranked No. 1 globally in Laser TV with a 53.4% volume share in Q1 2024.

Hisense also makes its debut as the official VAR screen provider for UEFA EURO 2024™, marking a historic milestone for Chinese display technology and demonstrating Hisense’s 50 years of expertise and commitment to innovation. This collaboration highlights Hisense’s relentless commitment to innovation and excellence, engaging millions of football fans and forging deeper connections with consumers worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

