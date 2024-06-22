AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2024 World Intelligence Expo Begins with a Grand Opening in Tianjin

PRNewswire June 22, 2024

TIANJIN, China, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 20th, Tianjin hosted the opening of the 2024 World Intelligence Expo (WIE). Under the theme “Intelligence: Expansive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver,” the event was co-organized by the people’s governments of the Tianjin and Chongqing municipalities.

Wan Gang made a keynote speech.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo, pointing out that AI, as an important driving force for a new round sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, will have a far-reaching impact on global economic and social development and human civilization progress. In his letter, Xi also noted that China has attached great importance to the development of AI, actively driven the deep integration of the Internet, big data and AI with real economy to cultivate and build the intelligent industry, accelerate the development of new quality productivity, and provide new momentum for high-quality development.

Chen Min’er, secretary of the CPC Tianjin Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the expo. Wan Gang, chairman of China Association for Science and Technology, delivered the keynote speech. Hu Henghua, mayor of Chongqing; Wu Zhaohui, vice president of Chinese Academy of Sciences; Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration; Long Teng, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Shan Zhongde, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, addressed the expo, respectively. Tianjin Mayor Zhang Gong presided over the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Chen Min’er pointed out that Tianjin has been adhering to sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation at the same time, actively propelling exploration and practical applications in the realm of AI, and accelerating the development of new quality productivity to better empower its high-quality development and living. Chen added, “Leading sci-tech innovation with intelligence, Tianjin will rev up the R&D and application of some key core technologies, vigorously develop the sci-tech service sector, streamline the supply and demand channels for sci-tech achievements, boost sci-tech and innovation parks to improve their quality and efficiency, and accelerate the inter-sector application of AI to help innovation and breakthroughs in the fields of life science, low-carbon technology, and future research.

According to Hu Henghua, Chongqing is speeding up in digital industrialization and industrial digitization to build itself into a new digital economy highland. The 2025 World Intelligence Expo is scheduled to be held in Chongqing. Hu invited everyone to delineate a new AI landscape together, share golden opportunities during the digitization of Chongqing, and co-build a promising future in the AI era.

Wu Zhaohui suggested strengthening the inter-discipline cooperation to consolidate the AI research foundation, enriching AI scenarios with applets, and deepening industry-institute interactions to build an AI innovation ecosystem.

Zeng Yi, chairman of China Electronics Corporation; Chen Zhongyue, chairman of China Unicom; Yang Yuanqing, chairman and CEO of Lenovo; and Zhou Hongyi, founder of Qihoo 360 delivered speeches.

Contact: Xing Meiqi
Tel: 0086-22-28209030
E-mail: maggiesing@vip.126.com

The site of 2024 World Intelligence Expo
World Intelligence Expo Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/2024-world-intelligence-expo-begins-with-a-grand-opening-in-tianjin-302179229.html

SOURCE World Intelligence Expo

