Hisense Ignites Football Passion with “Beyond Glory” UEFA EURO 2024™ Campaign

PRNewswire June 23, 2024

QINGDAO, China, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the UEFA EURO 2024™ tournament enters its second week, Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, continues to fuel excitement with its electrifying “Beyond Glory” UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign, solidifying its position as a brand that connects with fans across the globe.

The campaign centers around the premise of the relentless pursuit of excellence, resonating with football fans worldwide and showcasing Hisense’s commitment to innovation and quality. Hisense’s captivating commercial showcase at the Berlin Olympic Stadium serves as a testament to these commitments. The display prominently features Hisense’s Hero products, including ULED TVs, Laser TVs, embodying the brand’s dedication to cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences.

The “Beyond Glory” campaign extends far beyond the Berlin Olympic Stadium, reaching football fans across 30 markets, including Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and more. Through a series of engaging activations, Hisense is capturing fan attention and immersing them in all the thrills of the tournament.

The slogan “Never Settle for No. 2 Globally” is displayed throughout EURO 2024™, echoing Hisense’s unwavering commitment to continuous development and technological innovation. Hisense’s dedication is evident in its remarkable achievement of securing the No. 2 position in global TV shipments for two consecutive years. The company’s Q1 2024 global TV shipment volume share stands at 13.6%, with a global shipment revenue share of 12.1%. Additionally, Hisense holds the No. 1 position in 100-inch TVs and Laser TVs, both in 2023 and Q1 2024.

Hisense boasts a rich history of successful marketing campaigns around major sporting events, including its sponsorship of the UEFA European Championship™, providing an important platform to showcase its products and technology to a global audience and connecting with football enthusiasts in demonstrating the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and fan engagement.

About Hisense
Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense

