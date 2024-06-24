Vans Wraps Week-Long Paris Takeover with a Spectacular Party Fusing Skateboarding, Art and Music at Sacré Coeur

From AVE 2.0 to OTW By Vans, Vans Celebrates the Culture of Skateboarding



LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Last night, Friday, June 21, Vans’ week-long Paris takeover culminated in a bash blending the energy of Paris Fashion Week, Go Skateboarding Day and Fête de la Musique—at epic scale.

Welcoming the skateboarding, streetwear, fashion, art and entertainment communities of Paris and beyond, the OTW by Vans Checkered Future event featured a monumental installation set on the hill of Montmartre below the Sacré-Coeur Basilica.

Designed by OTW by Vans in partnership with PLAYLAB, INC. and California Skateparks, the installation’s large-scale skate bowl played host to a live skate exhibition paying tribute to the unconventional art derived from skate culture. Vans Skate Team from around the world including Efron Danzig, Curren Caples, Mami Tezuka, Tania Cruz, Elijah Berle, Diego Todd, Martino Cattaneo, Stafhon Boca, Anthony Van Engelen, Rowan Zorilla, Hugo Westrelin, and Willow Voges Fernandes jammed the installation throughout the evening. At the summit of the butte of Montmartre, a checkerboard DJ platform overlooking Paris hosted performances by Kaytranada, Venus X, Busy P and Tatyana Jane, and a headlining DJ set by JUSTICE.

Alongside Drieke Leenknegt, Global CMO of Vans, Ian Ginoza, Vice President, Creative Director for OTW by Vans, and Steve Van Doren, Vans Ambassador and Son of the Founder, guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Dev Hynes, Bella Poarch, Meadow Walker, Omar Apollo, Jonathan Anderson, Danielle Haim, Fai Khadra, Haze Khadra, Christina Paik, Kim Shui, Moses Sumney, Malick Bodian, Haider Ackermann, Ross Lynch, Devyn Garcia, Yumi Nootenboom, Alva Claire, Rocky Xu, Benji B, Pierce Abernathy, Mike Eckhaus, and Sam Richardson.

Bringing to life the disruptive approach of OTW by Vans, the most aspirational expression of Vans product design and experiences, the event at Sacré-Coeur builds upon recent OTW experiences; most recently, a skateable installation, designed by PLAYLAB, INC. in collaboration with Sterling Ruby, during Frieze Los Angeles.

Earlier this week in Paris, Vans hosted a skate jam on Tuesday, June 18, honoring skateboarding pioneer Anthony Van Engelen and his impact on footwear design progression with the launch of the AVE 2.0. This was followed by the opening of Vans Brand Curator and legendary photographer, Atiba Jefferson: Skate Photography Exhibition, in partnership with Architecture c/o Virgil Abloh™️, on Wednesday, June 19. Ending with OTW by Vans Checkered Future, these moments set the stage for a new storytelling approach launching this July.

Notable Voices

“We have worn out tons of white Vans over the years, it was time we get fresh ones.”

– JUSTICE

“We live and make music in the 18th arrondissement, and it’s wild that Vans is taking over the most iconic park in our hometown! We’re super excited to DJ for Paris’ “Fête de la Musique” and Go Skateboarding Day. Vans is bringing people together with style, blending skate, music, and art.” – Busy P

“Skating with a massive party is always a good time, but this was next level.” – Curren Caples,

Vans Athlete

“OTW continues to elevate and disrupt the way we think about skateboarding against the backdrop of key cultural moments. From the music, to the skateable installation, and this iconic location, OTW embodies our purpose, spirit and attitude rooted in skateboarding.”

– Ian Ginoza, Vice President, Creative Director for OTW by Vans

“Over 50 years of Vans events, and this moment is one of the best. Skateboarding, our athletes, our community all together in this special place is one for the history books.”

– Steve Van Doren, Vans Ambassador and Son of the Founder

