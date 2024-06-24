AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense Enhances UEFA EURO 2024™ Excitement with Immersive Fan Zones

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

QINGDAO, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, marks its third successive partnership with UEFA European Championship™ while hosting a series of offline fan engagement activities showcasing its display technology with elevated viewing experiences for fans worldwide.

As the excitement for UEFA EURO 2024™ intensifies, football enthusiasts globally are immersing themselves in the thrill of the tournament. Hisense is at the forefront of generating this enthusiasm, having officially launched a host of on-site activities for fans. These include the ‘BEYOND GLORY’ Tour, Fan Zone, ‘BEYOND GLORY’ Murals Campaign, and Commercial Display Areas, all creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere in the tournament’s host cities.

Crafting a scenario-based experience for Hisense’s home appliances, Hisense has set up Hisense Fan Zones in Berlin and Munich. These zones feature product displays and interactive games including the Hisense Training Lab, Goalpost Defense, Samba Dance Steps, and Table Football. These fan activities further embody Hisense’s determination to ‘Never Settle for No.2 Globally’.

Visitors can also experience the Hisense ULED TV U7N, the Official TV of UEFA EURO 2024™ within the Fan Zones. For a truly stunning sports experience, the Mini LED delivers the elegance of true darkness and stellar brightness with an expansive spectrum that intensifies every hue. The Auto Low Latency Mode and 144Hz variable refresh rate keeps up with the even the most intense action.

Hisense’s fan activities not only enhance the EURO 2024™ viewing experience but also highlight the company’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to providing top-tier display solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. In the European market, a stronghold of the UEFA European Championship™, Hisense TV shipments increased by 35.9% in the first quarter of this year, outperforming the industry.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

 

SOURCE Hisense

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

