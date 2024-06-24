AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MediSun and SK ENF collaborate on the RED-Brine Mining collaboration

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MediSun Energy is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SEONGGWANG E&F (SK ENF). This collaboration aims to integrate SK ENF’s Magnesium Mineral Carbonation Technology with MediSun’s Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) Technology to create sustainable and efficient solutions for brine treatment in the desalination industry.

The desalination industry faces challenges of high energy consumption and environmental impact from brine disposal. Traditional methods are energy-intensive and harm marine ecosystems through excessive brine discharge. By combining their technologies, MediSun Energy and SK ENF aim to address these challenges and set a new standard for sustainable desalination.

SK ENF’s microbubble reaction technology captures carbon dioxide (CO₂) and produces magnesium carbonate (MgCO₃) from desalination brine, reducing the pretreatment costs associated with RED, which typically requires the removal of magnesium (Mg) and calcium (Ca). This process enhances RED membrane efficiency and converts Mg and Ca into valuable resources, turning pretreatment into a dual-purpose process of resource production and carbon capture. To put this in context, for every tonne of brine water processed, MediSun can extract 8 kg of MgCO₃ and offset 3.1 kg of CO₂, moving us closer to net carbon neutrality in desalination and brine treatment process.

The collaboration will also include joint technical assessments, feasibility studies, and strategic planning to ensure seamless integration and enhanced performance of the combined technology. Both companies will analyze market demand and build pilot plants to validate the technology’s effectiveness and economic viability.

Dusun Kim, CEO of MediSun Energy said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with SK ENF to combine our technologies and push the boundaries of what is possible in desalination. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to energy-efficient and sustainable water solutions.”

Dr Hong Wonseok, CEO of SK ENF commented: “Our collaboration with MediSun Energy is a strategic move to enhance our technological capabilities and contribute to sustainable practices in the desalination industry. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation that addresses critical challenges in water sustainability.

MediSun Energy’s technology is renowned for its significant energy savings, elimination of brine discharge, and net-zero carbon emissions. It also helps customers generate extra revenue through brine mining, particularly by extracting magnesium carbonate. This versatile and cost-effective technology can be retrofitted into existing RO systems, making it suitable for a wide range of desalination applications.

About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is a technology-driven company dedicated to providing clean and affordable energy. Our innovative WEGEN Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) technology converts saltwater into electricity, harnessing the ocean’s potential for sustainable energy. Committed to a net-carbon neutral future, we aim to create a world where all energy is clean and green by combining commercial practicality with sustainable practices.

About SK ENF

SK ENF, a spinoff venture from the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), specializes in environmental machinery. As a registered specialized environmental construction corporation in Korea, the company offers customized solutions for the waste treatment industry.

For more information, kindly contact: 
Ivan Kon
ivan@medisun.energy

SOURCE MediSun Energy

