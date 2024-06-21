CleanEnviro Summit Singapore and Singapore International Water Week 2024 Conclude with Transformative Insights and Strengthened Global Alliances

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This year’s CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG) and Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) brought together stakeholders from governments, academia, industry and international organisations to share best practices, co-create innovative environmental and urban water solutions, and generate new business opportunities.

Hosting over 30,000 attendees, CESG 2024 from 19 – 21 June and SIWW2024 from 18 – 22 June saw the announcements of strategic partnerships, calls for tender and for research grants, and facilitated numerous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings towards building a greener, more climate-resilient and sustainable future amidst resource scarcity globally.

To this end, CESG 2024 and SIWW2024 have paved the way for several significant initiatives, rallying the industries to take ownership to tackle environmental and water challenges. These include:

CESG 2024

S$90 million boost for the environmental services industry through the Productivity Solutions Grant to accelerate the adoption of technological solutions and equipment to strengthen innovation, improve productivity and create quality jobs.

to accelerate the adoption of technological solutions and equipment to strengthen innovation, improve productivity and create quality jobs. Signings of seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at CESG2024 to advance opportunities in technology, innovation and co-creation of solutions for the clean environment and sustainability space.

to advance opportunities in technology, innovation and co-creation of solutions for the clean environment and sustainability space. Launch of Enviro Tech Innovation Hub, a “living laboratory” dedicated to advancing sustainable environmental cleaning and integrated facilities management by co-creating and test-bedding innovative solutions, planning and carrying out initiatives for workforce upskilling and talent development.

dedicated to advancing sustainable environmental cleaning and integrated facilities management by co-creating and test-bedding innovative solutions, planning and carrying out initiatives for workforce upskilling and talent development. Launch of new Closed-Loop Partners Network by SembWaste, a first-of-its-kind platform in Singapore aimed at fostering industry partnerships to advance a circular economy.

a first-of-its-kind platform in Singapore aimed at fostering industry partnerships to advance a circular economy. Modern Asia Environmental Holding’s (MAEH) (a subsidiary of DOWA Eco-System Co., Ltd.) plans to extend material worth through re-use, re-processing and re-manufacturing, to support the broader goal of sustainable urban development.

to support the broader goal of sustainable urban development. Exploration of new technologies for waste management via a Request for Information (RFI) to gather insights into the industry’s interest and commercial viability of alternative disposal technologies to treat mixed municipal solid waste.

to gather insights into the industry’s interest and commercial viability of alternative disposal technologies to treat mixed municipal solid waste. Strengthening efforts to nurture young talents in the environmental services industry with nine Polytechnic and ITE students awarded scholarships under the NEA-Industry Scholarship Programme and recognising the pioneer batch of 26 Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) leaders who spearheaded 12 impactful projects and reached out to over 18,000 people to raise greater awareness on sustainability concerns.

SIWW2024

Launch of the Singapore Water Centre by the World Bank Group in partnership with the Singapore Government, to leverage Singapore’s expertise and knowledge in urban water management to support the water sector in countries in the region and beyond.

by the World Bank Group in partnership with the Singapore Government, to leverage expertise and knowledge in urban water management to support the water sector in countries in the region and beyond. Signings of more than 10 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at SIWW2024. Among them is a MOU between PUB and Aarhus Vand, a Danish water utility, to advance knowledge exchange and knowledge transfer, especially in the areas of innovation, energy-efficient used water treatment, resource circularity and climate resiliency.

Among them is a MOU between PUB and Aarhus Vand, a Danish water utility, to advance knowledge exchange and knowledge transfer, especially in the areas of innovation, energy-efficient used water treatment, resource circularity and climate resiliency. Announcement of a tender for the development of a 55 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) system at Pandan Reservoir . This project will see the installation of floating solar panels on the reservoir’s surface, adding to Singapore’s renewable energy capacity, while ensuring there continues to be adequate space for recreational water activities in the Pandan Reservoir.

. This project will see the installation of floating solar panels on the reservoir’s surface, adding to renewable energy capacity, while ensuring there continues to be adequate space for recreational water activities in the Pandan Reservoir. Announcement of a tender to expand Changi Water Reclamation Plant . In line with PUB’s efforts to invest in used water infrastructure, the expansion, estimated to cost about S$2 billion , will raise Changi WRP’s used water treatment capacity by up to 96 million gallons per day (mgd).

. In line with PUB’s efforts to invest in used water infrastructure, the expansion, estimated to cost about , will raise Changi WRP’s used water treatment capacity by up to 96 million gallons per day (mgd). Announcement of the second tranche of research projects under the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore and the launch of an open Request-for-Proposal (RFP) by PUB to seek innovative solutions to support Singapore’s coastal protection and flood management efforts.

The Sustainability Summit on 19 June at CESG 2024, themed “Towards a Net Zero City” convened industry leaders to discuss strategic policies, innovations, and international collaborations for advancing low carbon transitions and addressing environmental challenges. Plenaries focused on accelerating climate action and decarbonisation ahead of COP29, highlighting resource resilience and key sustainability issues across the Asia Pacific region. In her opening address, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, reiterated Singapore’s commitment to sustainability and the importance of sustainable practices to secure a vibrant and healthy future for generations to come.

Climate adaptation is a new key pillar of SIWW2024, specifically the issue of addressing coastal and flood resilience. Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, made the call for closer partnerships between the public and private sectors in addressing coastal and flood risks at the inaugural Coastal and Flood Resilience Leaders Summit on 20 June. Serving as a three-way intermediary between the industry, institutes of higher learning, and government agencies, the Singapore Water Association will be launching a new Coastal Protection Chapter to foster collaboration among companies and support the implementation of coastal protection infrastructure.

In a world increasingly defined by pressing environmental challenges, the managing directors of both events echoed the pivotal role of collaborative platforms such as CESG and SIWW, to continue to move the dial for global sustainability and water management.

“As we progress towards our national and global sustainability goals, we continue to navigate the complexities of climate change and sustainability. This is why platforms such as CESG are crucial in forging pathways for collaboration and innovation. Together with our global partners, we will be able to innovate new solutions and technologies that not only mitigate environmental impacts but also set new benchmarks for global sustainability practices,” said Mr. Kwok Wai Choong, Managing Director of CESG.

“As a unique global platform that brings together governments, cities, utilities, and industry from the region and the world, the 10th edition of SIWW marked a significant milestone as one of the most successful editions yet. We are confident that the knowledge sharing, thought leadership, and strategic collaborations that came forth from the event will continue to drive actionable solutions towards solving the world’s most pressing urban water and associated climate challenges,” said Mr. Ryan Yuen, Managing Director of SIWW.

The next edition of SIWW and CESG will return in 2026.

About Singapore International Water Week

As one of the premier global platforms, the biennial SIWW gathers thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, cities, utilities, and industry to share knowledge and best practices on innovative water, coastal and flood solutions, and foster partnerships to tackle urban water and associated climate challenges. Organised by PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency and Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, SIWW flagship programmes include the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize, Leaders Roundtable and Summit, Water Convention, Water Expo, Thematic and Business Forums and Technical Site Visits. The 10th edition of SIWW will be held from 18 to 22 June 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, alongside CleanEnviro Summit Singapore organised by Singapore’s National Environment Agency.

About CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2024

Organised by Singapore’s National Environment Agency, the biennial CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG) is a global platform for thought leaders, industry captains and policy makers to convene, connect as well as to consider solutions for enabling a sustainable and clean environment.

Held from 19 to 21 June 2024, the sixth edition of the Summit will deep-dive into the three pillars: Climate Action, Resource Circularity, and Public Hygiene. The Summit, built on the theme ‘Action for a Sustainable and Clean Environment’, will feature high-level plenaries, conferences, business forums and an exhibition of cutting-edge environmental technologies and services

For more information, visit: https://www.cleanenvirosummit.gov.sg/

