FX Veteran John Bogue Joins ATFX as Director of Institutional Operation

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX, a leading global online trading broker, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Bogue as the Director of Institutional Operation. With over 30 years of experience in the FX market, John brings invaluable expertise in trading, prime brokerage, and e-brokerage to ATFX.

John’s extensive background includes significant roles at NatWest Markets Plc and Euronext FX Inc., formerly FastMatch. His deep understanding and seasoned oversight have been honed through his exposure to all facets of the FX asset class, including operations, risk management, and sales functions.

John’s prior position was as Director for EMEA FX at TraderTools. He was instrumental in rolling out their PriceOn™ algo offering across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His work significantly enhanced the technology’s penetration among banks and brokers within these regions.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Bogue to our team,” said Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX. “John’s relentless focus on accuracy, clarity, and prioritization of clients and team will be immensely beneficial as we continue expanding our capabilities and services.”

This recruitment is a strategic step for ATFX after their recent integration of PriceOn™ from TraderTools. With AI technology and algorithms, ATFX can optimize liquidity flow and provide top-notch services for institutional and retail clients. Competitive pricing accelerates global business growth and meets clients’ dynamic needs worldwide.

With the addition of John Bogue and ATFX’s recent hires of FX industry masters Drew Niv as the Chief Strategic Officer, Siju Daniel as the Chief Commercial Officer, Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director of Institutional, and Aditya Singh as Business Development Director International, this reaffirms ATFX’s commitment to long-term success and solidifies its position as a dominant player in the global financial marketplace.

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fx-veteran-john-bogue-joins-atfx-as-director-of-institutional-operation-302178956.html

SOURCE ATFX

