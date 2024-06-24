AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

USAID and Amazon Web Services Announce TALENTA Accelerator 2024 Program

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), leading cloud services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IT managed services provider Elitery announced the launch of the TALENTA Accelerator Program for 2024.  This U.S. led initiative in Indonesia supports early-stage technology start-ups in education, health, agribusiness, governance, and smart cities by providing essential resources that help these start-ups access venture capital and create significant socio-economic impact.

Indonesia has seen a rapid rise in the number of people connected to the internet and utilizing digital platforms. New digital platforms are increasingly transforming the economic and social lives of Indonesians. This innovative initiative prepares small and medium enterprises to face the increasing pace of digitalization. By helping new businesses address the challenges of digital transformation, TALENTA Accelerator 2024 is contributing to a strong foundation for advancing Indonesia’s digital economy.

The United States recognizes the importance of bringing together the resources and expertise of businesses like Amazon Web Services with our government initiatives to support Indonesian-American business growth,” said Brian Chang, Deputy Director of the Acquisition and Assistance Office at USAID Indonesia.  “By working together with the private sector, we can maximize the impact of our program for Indonesia’s entrepreneurs.”

The launch event was attended by 35 selected start-ups from the health, agribusiness, and education sectors. TALENTA Accelerator alum Holy Sie of MomWork, a start-up that assists mothers to open cloud-based food service businesses, told the participants, “TALENTA Accelerator helped me to focus and sharpened my business strategy and direction. With a clearer focus, I can allocate resources and time more efficiently, which in turn, has aided the growth of my business.”

TALENTA Accelerator 2024 will empower the participants to enhance their innovation and competitiveness through access to leading AWS cloud technology and guidance from industry leaders. The program combines interactive online and face-to-face meetings, featuring accelerator classes, workshops, and coaching sessions. It is designed to sharpen the start-ups’ abilities to present their business models to investors and venture capitalists, secure funding, and create strategic partnerships.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/usaid-and-amazon-web-services-announce-talenta-accelerator-2024-program-302180050.html

SOURCE Elitery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.