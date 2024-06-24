AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Introduces Futures Combo: Revolutionizing Portfolio Management

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Futures Combo, a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize portfolio management. This product, the first of its kind, offers traders new tools to maintain a futures portfolio with fixed proportions, regardless of market fluctuations. 

Futures Combo provides a comprehensive suite of features, including auto rebalancing, which ensures that each asset in the portfolio maintains its initial weight, effectively mitigating risks associated with market volatility. With Futures Combo, traders can rest assured that their portfolio is optimized, even in volatile conditions. 

Auto-rebalancing can be triggered based on user preferences, set intervals or deviations from predefined thresholds. This flexibility empowers traders to customize their trading strategies according to their risk appetite and market outlook. Furthermore, the product beats existing rebalancing solutions, such as the spot rebalancing bot, which lacks the capability for short selling and leverage adjustments.

Futures Combo is applicable across a range of trading scenarios:

  • Index Trading: Maintain a fixed-proportion asset portfolio to replicate market index performance.
  • Relative Value: Capitalize on market disparities by longing one market sector and shorting another, regardless of market direction.
  • Alpha Strategy: Mitigate market risk by longing an asset portfolio while shorting the benchmark asset, focusing on generating excess returns.
  • Equal Weighting: Allocate your investment evenly to each asset and keep rebalancing. Enhance returns by giving more exposure to undervalued assets.

“Bybit’s Futures Combo gives traders an excellent new tool to manage their portfolios,” said Hao Yang, head of financial products at Bybit. “As the first platform to innovate this solution, Bybit continues to lead the way in the crypto industry, democratizing access to products that previously were only available to a select few.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 30 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-introduces-futures-combo-revolutionizing-portfolio-management-302180083.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.