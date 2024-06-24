AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MapleStory Universe Pre-Launch Campaign — ‘MapleStory Universe: The Genesis’ Begins on June 24

PRNewswire June 24, 2024
  • Official website renewed as ‘MapleStory Universe: The Genesis Web,’ providing tangible contents including Quest, Dressroom and more
  • Various events prepared to strengthen the core value of Contribution-Reward Experience
  • Pre-test rewards to be provided for the winners of Dressroom event

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MapleStory Universe: The Genesis campaign is now live, aiming to build a community-based ecosystem during its pre-launch phase.

NEXPACE has announced the launch of MapleStory Universe: The Genesis (MSU: The Genesis) and the renewal of its official website, now known as MapleStory Universe: The Genesis Web (MSU: The Genesis Web).

The core value of MSU: The Genesis is a contribution-reward experience, fostering a community that will serve as the foundation of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem. Alongside the website, an official Discord channel opened on June 17 to support this community-building effort.

Key Campaign Features:

  1. MapleStory Universe Quest (MSU Quest, June 24 Onwards):
    • Users can earn points by completing quests available on the MSU: The Genesis Web.
    • Activities include visiting the official website, joining Discord, following on Twitter, solving Quizzes and more.
    • High points can be earned by actively participating in onetime and repetitive quests such as:
      • Log into MSU: The Genesis Web for 14 days
      • Save character in the MSU Dressroom
      • Repost @MaplestoryU X post
      • Read @MaplestoryU Medium article
    • Details on how to use accumulated points will be revealed in Q3.
  2. Dressroom Event:
    • As a part of the MSU Quest, Dressroom event will take place on the MapleStory Universe Official X.
    • It offers rewards for the pre-test, scheduled in the second half of the year.

For more information about the MSU Quest and Dressroom events, visit the official website, join the official Discord, or follow the official X.

MapleStory Universe Official Links

Website: https://msu.io/
X: https://x.com/MaplestoryU
Medium: https://medium.com/@MaplestoryU
Discord: https://discord.gg/maplestoryuniverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MapleStoryU.Official/

[About NEXPACE] 

NEXPACE is an IP-expanding project based on blockchain technology that utilizes NFTs. The goal of NEXPACE is to bring creators and users together, fostering an innovative games community where members can experience various games and content developed by other members. With its blockchain technology, NEXPACE provides transparent and secure services, encouraging creators to freely express their ideas while users enjoy these fresh inventions. This represents the philosophy and ambition of NEXPACE.

[About MapleStory Universe] 

MapleStory Universe is the first project to be serviced on NEXPACE. As a Virtual Worlds ecosystem established based on Nexon’s world’s famous IP, MapleStory Universe utilizes NFTs to create various tangible and intangible enhancements to the games experience. MapleStory Universe is committed to lowering the barriers to entry for blockchain technology, making it easily accessible for everyone to participate in and experience the world of blockchain. 

SOURCE MapleStory Universe

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.