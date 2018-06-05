Taipei Internet Exchange and AMS-IX Hong Kong expand connectivity network with global reach

CHIEF, HGC and AMS-IX enter into partnership

HONG KONG, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chief Telecom (CHIEF), the operator of Taiwan’s largest Internet Exchange (TPIX), the world’s leading Internet Exchange AMS-IX, and HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide a total business solution to their respective customers. This agreement facilitates the seamless traffic exchange between Taipei Internet Exchange (TPIX) and AMS-IX Hong Kong, so as to provide customers a one-stop shop solution, allowing them to expand their internet network resources by leveraging their extensive global connectivity network.

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is one of the largest internet exchanges globally, boasting a member base of nearly a thousand. HGC is a well-known telecom operator in Asia and also serves as a partner of AMS-IX in the region.

By leveraging this strategic partnership, TPIX members can now expand their network resources and facilitate content sharing and localization, not only within Hong Kong but also across the HGC’s extensive global network with diversified routes and digital infrastructure. This connectivity empowers them to reach other AMS-IX exchanges in Asia, such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Manila, as well as globally, including Amsterdam, the Bay Area and Chicago. This seamless and reliable remote peering solution enhances the end-user experiences.

Conversely, AMS-IX Hong Kong members can enjoy additional 170 network connections and tap into the local user base in Taiwan through TPIX. This expanded connectivity and access to a new eyeball will drive more traffic exchange to both AMS-IX Hong Kong and TPIX members. The reciprocal benefits of this partnership allow the connected parties to penetrate each others’ markets and reach a broader audience base, contributing to the growth of the cross-border peering ecosystem.

Mr. Joseph Wu, Chairman of Chief Telecom, said: “Joining the global community of internet exchanges is a valuable experience and opportunity to CHIEF. In the future, we can leverage each others local customers and numerous peering members to create a synergistic effect greater than the sum of its parts. We aspire to become the digital convergence of East Asia and AI cloud application center. CHIEF acts as an important hub for major private and consortium submarine cable systems in Asia-Pacific region while TPIX is now ranked 82th of the largest IXPs globally. We eagerly anticipate that under the strategic partnership, we can accelerate up TPIX’s global ranking, increase our digital influence, and position CHIEF as a crucial strategic hub connecting Taiwan with the world.”

Mr. Daniel Wang, Assistant Vice President, Taiwan, International Business of HGC, said: “We are honoured to partner with CHIEF and AMS-IX, as this strategic cooperation aligns with our strategy to build up a robust and expansive peering ecosystem. This ecosystem will enable more peering opportunities for OTT, content providers, gaming, cloud service providers across the regions. By leveraging our global reach and digital infrastructure, we can improve Internet performance through low latency and enhance end-user experience.”

Mr. Onno Bos, International Partnership Director of AMS-IX, added: “Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of internet traffic. By expanding our connectivity network in the region, either via partnerships and opening additional exchanges, we strive to support the growth of digital transformation. In doing so, the region will benefit from more efficient, reliable and secure data exchange between different networks.”

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 19 overseas offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group’s digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more, please visit HGC’s website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for 30 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 12 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

More information: www.ams-ix.net

About Chief Telecom

Established in 1991, Chief Telecom became an affiliate of CHT in 2006, and officially listed at Taipei Exchange (TPEx) on June 5th, 2018 (TWSE: 6561). Chief Telecom is ISO 27001, ISO 27011, ISO 27017, ISO 27018 and Data Centre Operations Standard (DCOS) certified to provide its customers with the best information security shield.

With its global internet backbone, professional skills of communication integration, Chief Cloud eXchange (CCX), and TPIX –the biggest internet exchange in Taiwan, Chief Telecom is able to provide total solutions and various business models to enhance its customers’ operational effectiveness and competitive advantages. For more information, please go to https://www.chief.com.tw.

