  • contract

NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A LICENSING CONTRACT FOR ITS PROPRIETARY NX CIRCULAR GASIFICATION TECHNOLOGY FOR DG FUELS’ SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL (SAF) PLANT IN THE USA

PRNewswire June 24, 2024
  • Following the successful completion of the process design package announced in December 2023, NEXTCHEM has been selected to license its proprietary technology for a SAF plant in Louisiana
  • The plant, set to be operational in 2028, will produce up to 450 million liters per year of SAF, currently representing one of the largest initiatives globally

MILAN, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MAIRE S.p.A. announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions BU), through its subsidiary MyRechemical, leading the Waste-to-Chemical segment, has signed a licensing contract with DG Fuels Louisiana, LCC in relation to its proprietary NX Circular gasification technology.

MAIRE S.p.A. Logo

 

The plant, expected to be operational in 2028, will produce 450 million liters per year of SAF derived from residual biomass and a minor part of municipal waste. MyRechemical has been selected as technology licensor for the gasification and gas treatment units able to process 1 million tons per year of bagasse and sugar cane trash and pulp, representing the first step for the SAF production. The licensing contract provides that MyRechemical will also supply the proprietary equipment for the gasification package with an option for applying a modular approach to minimize site contingencies, as well as the associated technical services.

The project meets the requirements set by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Clean Fuels & Products Shot initiative, which aims to decarbonize the aviation sector by industrializing SAF production. Additionally, SAF derived from biomass or waste resources is eligible under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to reduce airlines’ carbon offsetting requirements.

DG Fuels Louisiana is a subsidiary of DG Fuels, a U.S. company engaged in renewable hydrogen and biogenic based, synthetic low emissions aviation fuel.

Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE CEO, commented: “This landmark award confirms the reliability of our technologies and the role of MAIRE as a key player to enable the industry decarbonization through circular solutions in a strategic market such as the United States, and globally”.

MAIRE S.p.A. leads a technology and engineering group that develops and implements innovative solutions to enable the Energy Transition. We offer Sustainable Technology Solutions and Integrated E&C Solutions in nitrogen fertilizers, hydrogen, circular carbon, fuels, chemicals, and polymers. MAIRE creates value in 45 countries and relies on over 8,300 employees, supported by over 20,000 people engaged in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker “MAIRE”). 
For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

SOURCE MAIRE S.p.A.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

