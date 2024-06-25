AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

AsiaRF Unveils Revolutionary Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh Technology for Enhanced AIoT Connectivity

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

TAIPEI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AsiaRF, a pioneering brand in wireless communication solutions, proudly announces the groundbreaking development of Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh technology. This advancement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of wireless network solutions, demonstrating AsiaRF’s commitment to advancing connectivity technologies.

Revolutionizing AIoT with Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh 
Paul Lai, CEO of AsiaRF, states, “The launch of our revolutionary Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh technology sets a new standard for AIoT connectivity. Our firm commitment to enhancing wireless infrastructure paves the way for innovative global partnerships.”

Strategic Collaboration and Standards Development 
As proactive participants in the Wi-Fi Alliance and Wireless Broadband Alliance, AsiaRF is instrumental in shaping the new standards for Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh architecture. Future publications, including a white paper featuring case studies on the practical applications of HaLow Mesh technology in U.S. collaborations, will further promote this innovative architecture.

Key Features of Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh Technology:

  • Extended Coverage and Stability: Utilizes advanced frequency and modulation techniques to maintain reliable connections in challenging environments.
  • Robust Mesh Network: Features automatic routing and backup paths, ensuring network resilience and seamless connectivity.
  • Scalability for Major IoT Projects: Supports a broad spectrum of AIoT applications, fulfilling the demands of smart city infrastructure.

Compliance and Certification
AsiaRF’s Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh Gateway has received Wi-Fi HaLow certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, affirming its industry compliance and reliability. Powering these devices, Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow chips are at the core of AsiaRF’s Wi-Fi HaLow module MM610X-001, known for their ultra-low power consumption and long-range capabilities, ideal for IoT applications.

The Wi-Fi HaLow module MM610X-001 complies with international regulations, including the FCC, IC, CE, and Japan’s TELEC, ensuring it meets stringent global safety standards. AsiaRF’s full range of Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh gateways, which includes the Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh indoor gateway (ARFHL-AP), Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh portable gateway (ARFHL-UM), and Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh outdoor model (ARFHL-OD), also adheres to these standards, ensuring robust and secure wireless networking for diverse AIoT environments.

Explore Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh Technology 
Discover more about our innovative Wi-Fi HaLow Mesh technology and explore our product range by downloading our comprehensive white paper: https://asiarf.com/subscribe-and-download-white-paper/

Stay Updated with AsiaRF 
Follow our developments and innovations on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AsiaRF 
As a leader in wireless networking and AIoT innovations, AsiaRF is committed to transforming the industrial IoT landscape and fostering connectivity worldwide. With nearly three decades of expertise, AsiaRF is a key player in ODM services, offering bespoke wireless solutions across diverse industries. Find out about AsiaRF’s capabilities: https://asiarf.com

AsiaRF #WiFiHaLow #WiFiHaLowMesh #IoTConnectivity #MeshTechnology

SOURCE AsiaRF Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.