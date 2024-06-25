REYL Intesa Sanpaolo shines a spotlight on renewables

GENEVA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — REYL Intesa Sanpaolo announces the release of its third edition of FORWARD, a thought leadership publication that tackles key socio-economic issues. The latest edition addresses the global energy transition.

The challenge of the transition to a green economy is a strategic priority for REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, which takes a science-based, data driven view of the issues. This latest edition of FORWARD (https://www.reyl.com/forward/) includes commentary, podcasts, and interviews with the Group’s own corporate finance team to assess their views on the investment opportunity and their outlook for the sector.

As with previous editions, the report has collated the views of global experts and agencies to deliver an overview of the current situation and the challenges facing the transition. It includes a multi-polar geopolitical landscape that further complicates a fine balancing act comprised of competing political and economic priorities, the impact on climate and biodiversity, new rules and regulation as well as the need for capital.

The overriding message is that challenges persist, particularly in a year such as 2024 with numerous elections and competing priorities on an international scale. Notwithstanding the headwinds, renewables is a growing sector, attracting more attention, receiving increasing investment, and fuelling the growth of new technologies and alternative methods.

Commenting on the report, François Reyl, CEO of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, commented: “I am proud to see the publication of our third edition of FORWARD on such an important topic that is gaining increasing traction and interest from both investors and policy makers alike.”

About REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

Founded in 1973, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo is a diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, headquarters, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). It manages assets in excess of CHF 20 billion (more than CHF 30 billion including minority interests) and employs some 400 professionals. In 2021, it entered into a strategic partnership with Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, a leading European banking player. Fideuram ISPB currently holds a 71% stake in REYL & Cie Ltd.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Corporate Finance, Asset Services, and Asset Management business lines.

It has further diversified its activities in the areas of impact investing, taking a data-driven and evidence-based approach to the integration of sustainability issues into wealth management practices, and of digital banking for mass affluent clients via the incubation of Alpian Ltd, a Swiss digital bank in which the Bank holds a minority stake, and which obtained its banking licence in 2022.

In December 2021, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo acquired a 40% stake in 1875 Finance Ltd, a Geneva-based multi-family office and independent asset manager with over CHF 12 billion of assets under management.

REYL & Cie Ltd is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and performs its activities under the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market regulator (FINMA). Its subsidiaries are also regulated by the FCA in the UK, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the United States.

