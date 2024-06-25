AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • conservation

Sunwoda Supports Europe’s Green Development with Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions and Industry Chain Layout at Intersolar Europe 2024

PRNewswire June 25, 2024

MUNICH, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At Intersolar Europe 2024, Sunwoda presents its integrated energy storage solutions and how its industry chain layout supports the development of green energy in Europe.

Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions

Sunwoda’s ESS technical experts, Eugen Budjugin and Steven Wang, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable ESS and safety in the industry, by introducing the SunESS Power and the Oasis series for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. These systems seamlessly integrate with leading inverters and accessories, enabling PV+storage and PV+storage+EV ecosystems, thereby facilitating the global energy transition from the user’s perspective.

Recognizing safety as a key concern, Sunwoda has unveiled its 5MWh liquid-cooling BESS, the 625Ah cells and the 10-meter mobile energy storage vehicle with the world’s largest capacity in 2024 for utility and mobile energy storage applications. These solutions incorporate multiple thermal runaway prevention mechanisms, ensuring safety in power generation, transmission, and emergency power scenarios.

Sustainable Industry Chain Layout

Sunwoda’s commitment to the entire energy storage industry chain is evident through its equity investments in raw materials, battery big data management, battery cascading utilization, and recycling fields. By collaborating with partners, Sunwoda seeks technological breakthroughs to promote energy-saving and carbon reduction across the industry chain.

Earlier this year, Sunwoda established a 100,000-ton lithium battery recycling and energy storage intelligent manufacturing project in Shandong Province. It encompasses the entire process of lithium battery recycling and reuse, from collection, disassembly, sorting, processing, refining, and manufacturing of battery materials from waste batteries. Valuable materials, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, can be effectively recovered from lithium batteries, reducing resource waste and environmental pollution, and contributing to a reduced reliance on raw materials.

With an accumulated ESS installed capacity of 13.55GWh as of May 2024, Sunwoda has completed projects spanning over 100 countries. Focusing on new energy for nearly 30 years, Sunwoda has established a comprehensive industrial layout that covers upstream battery raw materials, ESS, and battery recycling. The company remains committed to ecological preservation throughout the lifecycle of energy storage systems, furthering the energy transition and development in Europe and beyond.

About Sunwoda Energy

As a subsidiary of Sunwoda Group, Sunwoda Energy specializes in comprehensive energy storage solutions, including network energy, residential/C&I/utility ESS, and smart energy solutions. The company also offers Source-Grid-Load-Storage-Cloud Integration, with a business model covering sales, investment, construction, and operation throughout the life cycle.

CONTACT: Zeng Edward,zengqinghua@sunwoda.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sunwoda-supports-europes-green-development-with-sustainable-energy-storage-solutions-and-industry-chain-layout-at-intersolar-europe-2024-302181513.html

SOURCE Sunwoda Energy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.