AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MONOPOLY DREAMS™ HONG KONG OFFERS HOT DEALS FOR THIS HILARIOUS SUMMER

PRNewswire June 25, 2024

Exclusive Packages Starting from $440 For Two to $880 For Four

HONG KONG, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MONOPOLY DREAMSTM Hong Kong is pleased to announce its special “Funny Summer” treat starting from today till 31 August 2024. Whether you are planning for a summer escape with family members or an outing with buddies or friends to Hong Kong, MONOPOLY “Funny Summer” will be an irresistible choice – Be Cool With the Hot Deals. Exclusive offers ranging from “$440 Package-for-2″ to “$880 Package-for-4″, tickets with “Walk into MONOPOLY”, “MONOPOLY Popcorn” and “Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream” treats.

MONOPOLY DREAMS leverages the classic elements of Monopoly, with emphasis on interactive experience to highlight tourist spots suiting all ages, has soon flourished as a “must visit” destination for local and foreign visitors soon since its inauguration. Keeping abreast of the times, MONOPOLY DREAMS is now equipped with AR and 4D interactive game technology, pitching in “Walk into MONOPOLY” and feel for real the world famous board game experience and win fabulous prizes.

For details of Theme Pavilion and ticketing channels, please visit MONOPOLY DREAMSTM Hong Kong’s official website: www.monopolydreams.com

Funny Summer Package:

  • HK$440 (Admission Tickets x 2; Walk into MONOPOLY x 1)
  • HK$660 (Admission Tickets x 3; Walk into MONOPOLY x 1; Caramel Popcorn x 1)
  • HK$880 (Admission Tickets x 4; Walk into MONOPOLY x 2; Caramel Popcorn x 1; Häagen- Dazs Ice Cream (100ml) x 1)

Address:                              Shop 301, 3/F, Peak Galleria, 118 Peak Road, The Peak, Hong Kong
Opening Hours:                  10:00 to 22:00

ABOUT MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONG™
MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONG™ is the first MONOPOLY (aka TYCOON)-themed attraction in the world, as well as a brand-new tourist attraction in Hong Kong. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme “king of property” in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Works, Ultimate Banking will be ready to give you the best MONOPOLY experience! Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY DREAMS ™! Let’s Own It All together!

For more details, please visit MONOPOLY DREAMS™ Hong Kong official website: www.monopolydreams.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/monopoly-dreams-hong-kong-offers-hot-deals-for-this-hilarious-summer-302181208.html

SOURCE Monopoly Dreams

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.