CellPoint Digital Partners with Nexus Tours, Leader in Destination Management, To Enhance Its Payment Infrastructure

Nexus Tours will gain a competitive advantage to stand out in a crowded DMC marketplace amidst groups and wedding division growth.

LONDON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of payment solutions to the airline industry and a global pioneer of Payment Orchestration, has announced a new partnership with Nexus Tours, one of the world’s leading destination management companies (DMC) in the Caribbean, Central America, and North America, and part of GoNexus Group. CellPoint Digital will provide Nexus Tours with advanced payment solutions, operational simplification, and enhanced cash management strategies, elevating the customer experience.

The partnership comes as GoNexus Group significantly expands its operations within new markets. GoNexus Group, which closed out in 2023 with impressive performance, handled over 3.5 million guests and introduced several innovations to support this rapid growth, including the NexusTours App. This app, available in English and Spanish, provides comprehensive trip-planning support, online check-ins, and E-Wallet vouchers. The company also focuses on enhancing its payment infrastructure to ensure faster and more efficient transactions, which will be crucial for sustaining its growth strategy.

Through the partnership and the deployment of CellPoint Digital’s payment solutions, NexusTours, the group’s leading DMC and NexusCube, their experiences and mobility marketplace, will gain improved reach with local acquirers, easier and faster deployment of alternative payment methods (APMs), and centralised control over its payment processes, impacting its profitability and boosting customer retention.

Partners in Travel Payment Excellence

For CellPoint Digital, the partnership reinforces its position as the premier payment solutions provider developed for the airline and travel industries. It expands its rapidly growing portfolio of global airline, travel, and hospitality brands.

“Both GoNexus Group and CellPoint Digital share a commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the travel sector,” says Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. “This alignment of values and industry focus made this partnership a natural fit, and we expect nothing but positive outcomes as GoNexus Group continues to grow and evolve.”

A Renowned Travel Brand with a Vision

Nexus Tours, NexusCube, and Nexuslab became part of the GoNexus Group when the parent brand architecture was created in February 2024. Since then, GoNexus Group have embarked on a transformative journey to create extraordinary travel experiences. Among the milestones on that journey are the partnership with CellPoint Digital and the launch of the enhanced Nexus Tours Travel Partner Portal for travel agents, both announced this month and the roll-out of the Nexus Tours App in March 2024.

“As we continue to focus on improving the customer experience, we knew we needed to commit to enhancing our payment infrastructure toward our dynamic future; CellPoint Digital had a comprehensive approach and sophisticated understanding of the travel marketplace,” says Gerard Planet, NexusTours’ Finance Corporate Senior Director.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can quickly scale their payment ecosystem worldwide, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps, and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimize payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune, and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About GoNexus Group

GoNexus Group is a leading conglomerate in experiences and mobility travel with over 25 years of experience. GoNexus Group includes three leading brands:

Nexus Tours, a leading Destination Management Company (DMC);

Nexus Cube, an innovative experiences and mobility marketplace;

Nexus Lab is a dedicated hub for innovation, driving cutting-edge advancements in travel experiences through product development, consultancy services, and technological solutions.

Operating in 140 countries and spanning 6,600 destinations, the company offers an extensive array of services, including 30,000 mobility options, 92,000 diverse experiences, and 100,000 car rental services. Managing the travel needs of over 3 million travellers annually, GoNexus Group collaborates with more than 1,000 B2B travel partners worldwide, reinforcing its status as a global leader in the travel and tourism sector. GoNexus Group is prepared to lead in redefining the future of travel through innovation and service excellence, guided by a commitment to creating extraordinary travel experiences on a global scale.

