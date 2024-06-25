Genesis and interop.io Partner to Advance Innovation and Interoperability in Financial Industry Software

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Genesis Global and interop.io today announced a technology alliance to promote software innovation and customized, multi-application workflows in the financial markets industry.

Genesis and interop.io share a mission to help financial firms replace legacy technology environments with modern, interconnected applications that improve efficiency and reduce risk. The alliance makes it seamless for mutual clients to bring high-performance front-, middle- and back-office applications built on the Genesis platform into their interoperability strategy using interop.io.

“Clients love the Genesis platform for its ability to integrate multiple data sources and financial technology systems,” said Leslie Spiro, CEO and Co-founder of interop.io. “Now, with interop.io and FDC3, third-party systems that must run on the desktop such as Salesforce or Bloomberg can more easily interoperate with Genesis applications.”

“Financial firms want flexibility between web and desktop applications,” said Devry Ross, Head of Partnerships at Genesis Global. “Integrating multiple systems, data sources and trade-related services is a strength of Genesis. Our work with specialists like interop.io and new capabilities in our platform expand how our philosophy of flexibility and openness translates to desktop integrations.”

Version 8 of the Genesis Application Platform, released on June 1, includes improved FDC3 support, helping developers embed interoperability into applications and desktop environments.

Both firms acknowledge that partnerships are key to the evolution of interoperability across the finance markets industry.

Through its Partner Program, Genesis works with a variety of financial industry technology providers and consultancies committed to developing new applications and solutions that optimize productivity, enhance compliance and create competitive advantage.

The interop.io Partner Program brings the power of interoperability to vendors and solution providers that want to become a centralized “interop hub” for their clients or an interop-enabled “spoke” which integrates out-of-the-box with other applications.

Spiro added, “It’s wonderful to see Genesis enhancing its platform with improved support for interop via FDC3, thereby increasing the impact of applications enabled for interop. We look forward to collaborating with Genesis, our clients and partners to further realize the value from our joint commitment to both interop and FDC3.”

The Genesis Application Platform provides a specialized low-code framework and AI-driven developer tools to make it easier and faster for financial firms to build new applications or upgrade legacy systems at speed. It provides a unified developer environment for creating full-stack applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, interactive user experiences.

About interop.io

interop.io was formed in June 2023 through the merger of Finsemble and Glue42 to create the global powerhouse driving application interoperability in capital markets and beyond. Leveraging FDC3 and workflow automation, interop.io allows clients to create Straight-Through Workflows and benefit from unparalleled levels of business agility, a more productive workforce and better operational control.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its application platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution. Genesis Global is strategically-backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi.

