AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SANY’s Electric Excavator SY215E Makes European Debut

PRNewswire June 25, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group (“SANY”), in collaboration with local partner DNL Machine & Equipment, launched the SY215E medium-sized electric excavator in the Netherlands. The event drew over ten component suppliers, including Leica Germany, and approximately 250 customers, alongside journalists from industry associations such as POUW.

The SY215E is SANY’s first medium-sized electric excavator marketed outside China, with the Netherlands chosen for its pioneering electric market. The prototype, which arrived in May, generated substantial interest and resulted in numerous pre-sale orders.

With a gross vehicle weight of 232,000 kg, the SY215E features a maximum digging height of 9,600 mm and a maximum digging depth of 6,255 mm, and is available with 600 mm, 700 mm, 800 mm, and 900 mm tracks. Designed for the European market, this pure electric machine offers cost-saving, convenient operation, excellent performance, and high safety.

SY215E (PRNewsfoto/SANY Group)

  • Cost-saving: With a rated battery capacity of 422 kWh, the SY215E has a battery life of 5 to 7 hours, saving approximately €21,560 annually compared to traditional excavators.
  • Excellent performance: The new C12 cab provides a low-noise working environment, and the high-power dual gun fast charge achieves a full charge in 70 minutes. The machine remains stable even at altitudes above 4,000 meters, including in tunnels and small mines.
  • Convenient operation: The large HD touchscreen, intelligent fault self-diagnosis, and online operating system upgrades enhance ease of use.
  • High safety: A multi-level high-voltage safety design ensures secure operation.

As a global leader in construction engineering, SANY is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services. In response to the global energy shortage, SANY has long embraced energy-saving and emission reduction initiatives, focusing on electrification. In 2023, SANY introduced over 40 new electric products, achieving sales revenue of $449.4 million USD. SANY remains committed to innovation and supporting the energy transition in Europe with the best products, services, and support.

SOURCE SANY Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.