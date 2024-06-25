AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doo Financial Celebrates A Grand ETF Listing Ceremony On The HKEX

PRNewswire June 25, 2024

HONG KONG, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Financial HK Limited (Doo Financial), successfully held its Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) ETF listing ceremony on 19th June, marking a significant milestone in its development journey.

The event began with a speech delivered by Mr. Trevor Lee, Senior Director of the Investment Products Division at the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC), and Windson Chan, Founder and CEO of Doo Group.

Windson emphasized “Hong Kong as a global financial hub, has a comprehensive regulatory framework supported by the government which not only enhances investor confidence but also makes it an ideal place for ETF development.”  

Grateful for Hong Kong Financial Regulatory Support, Advancing Together into a New Milestone   

As Doo Financial embarks on this exciting new milestone, we sincerely appreciate the invaluable support from the Investment Products team of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the representatives of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).  

At the same time, a robust development environment has been created with the stable governance of the Hong Kong government, which has successfully fostered a robust environment for development. This environment has facilitated our entry into the investment market and enabled us to offer a broader and more diverse range of choices to investors.  

Firm Determination in Development, Pioneering a New Investment Landscape  

Doo Financial, leveraging the diversified ecosystem and strong resources of its parent company Doo Group, held a ceremony for the listing of its flagship products on the HKEX. This marks the beginning of Doo Financials’ journey into the ETF market, a pivotal moment that not only signifies a new beginning but also a significant step towards redefining investment models.

With steadfast determination, Doo Financial advances with this listing initiative, marking a milestone and embarking on a new journey in the investment landscape of Hong Kong and beyond.

