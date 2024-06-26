AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Greater Bay Area: Illustrating Hong Kong with data

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

HONG KONG, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to economic data released by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong’s economy grew by 2.7% in the first quarter of 2024, which is much higher than expected. The consumption is the biggest source of power behind the gradual recovery of the economy. The private consumption in Hong Kong has increased by 1% in the first quarter of 2024, and has maintained growth for six consecutive quarters, accounting for more than 70% of the entire economy. In the first four months of 2024, the number of visitors to Hong Kong reached 14.62 million, which has formed a double year-on-year increase, and the average occupancy rate of hotels was about 80%. Every 1.5 million tourists will bring 0.1 percentage point of economic growth according to the calculations made by Hong Kong SAR Government, so the prosperity of cultural tourism is undoubtedly the core of Hong Kong’s economy.

In addition to consumption, Hong Kong’s foreign trade is also restoring its growth. Hong Kong’s total imports and exports of goods increased by 9.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 as demand from the mainland and the international market picked up. As of the end of March 2024, Hong Kong’s banking deposits totaled HK $16.2 trillion, which was an increase of 4.4% year-on-year. The HKSAR Government has introduced two new batches of 49 industry-leading enterprises up to now, and the joint venture investment will exceed HK $40 billion, creating more than 13,000 vacancies. By the end of April this year, Hong Kong’s various talent plans had received 290,000 applications and about 180,000 approvals, and 120,000 talents had arrived in Hong Kong.

The vibrant Hong Kong remains the same, and the world will witness a pearl of the orient full of opportunities.

Video: https://youtu.be/TjjfLcDrbko

Media contact: 
Yao Shunyu 
1023144989@qq.com  
+86-01068994660

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/greater-bay-area-illustrating-hong-kong-with-data-302182095.html

SOURCE Greater Bay Area

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.