Yoshihiro Yoneda Appointed President of the International Human Frontier Science Program Organization

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

STRASBOURG, France, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The International Human Frontier Science Program Organization (HFSPO) is pleased to announce that acclaimed Japanese cell biologist and international research leader Yoshihiro Yoneda will assume the role of President for the global life science organization.

Yoshihiro Yoneda Appointed President of HFSPO

“We are thrilled to welcome President Yoneda, a pioneer in cellular biology and a science leader, who has made such positive impacts on key research institutions,” said Pavel Kabat, HFSPO Secretary General.

Yoneda will serve as the 7th President in HFSPO’s 35-year history, successor to President Shigekazu Nagata, who served from 2018 to 2024.

“It is with deep gratitude that we thank President Nagata for his years of service and dedication to HFSPO at all levels,” said Kabat. “His wisdom and insight have been invaluable.”

Chartered by the G7 in 1987, HFSPO supports pioneering, interdisciplinary research in the life sciences through Research Grants and Fellowships. It is funded by 16 Member countries, plus the European Commission. HFSP research proposals are evaluated through peer review and only the most daring, ground-breaking research – all involving international collaboration – is supported. HFSP has issued over 4,500 awards involving over 8,500 international scientists. Since the beginning of the Program, 29 HFSP awardees have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

Yoneda was nominated by the Government of Japan; the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT); and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI); and unanimously confirmed during the June meeting of the HFSPO Board of Trustees, held this year in Washington, D.C.

He is Professor Emeritus at Osaka University and President of The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University (BIKEN Foundation). From 2015 to 2022, he led the National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition. He also served as Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Nutrition and Physical Activity.

Yoneda has a longstanding connection to HFSPO. He was awarded two HFSP Research Grants in 1998 and 2001 that led to important discoveries in molecular mechanisms of nucleocytoplasmic transport.

“I am honored to be entrusted with this important role for such an impactful, global organization,” said Yoneda. “HFSPO is one of the few organizations in the world focused on creating quantum leaps in scientific knowledge. Through such research we have a chance to do great things for humanity.”

For more information or to schedule interviews, contact Rachael Bishop, Science Writer and Editor: phone: +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21 or email: rbishop@hfsp.org

The International Human Frontier Science Program Organization is headquartered at
12 Quai Saint-Jean, 67000, Strasbourg, France.
www.hfsp.org | Office phone: +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page

 

SOURCE Human Frontier Science Program

