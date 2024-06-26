AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Venture Global Launches First Vessel from State-of-the-Art LNG Fleet

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Venture Global announced the successful launch of its first LNG vessel, the Venture Gator at a ceremony which took place at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoji-si, South Korea. The Venture Gator is the first of nine LNG carriers in the Venture Global fleet to be completed in quick succession across three shipyards in South Korea over the coming 24 months, which will transport LNG from the U.S. to multiple global partners and destinations. The ship deploys best-in-class environmental and efficiency technology and will be primarily fueled by Venture Global’s liquefied natural gas. The Venture Gator and progressively the fleet’s other eight ships will commence serving our global partners in Europe and Asia beginning this fall. 

Courtesy of Venture Global

“Venture Global is proud to have launched our first ship, the Venture Gator at SHI in Korea. President Biden has committed to increasing LNG supply into Europe and we are pleased to be in a position to continue to support these efforts with a fast-growing shipping fleet, wholly owned, operated and controlled by Venture Global. With these ships, we will increase the security of natural gas supply, through low-cost LNG delivered directly to allies across the world,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

The Venture Gator is a 174,000 cubic meter ship, in a state-of-the-art fleet which showcases the industry’s newest, clean technologies for transporting LNG across the world. The new hull design; onboard reliquefication (for liquefying gas which has “boiled-off” in transit); air-lubrication systems (ejecting air bubbles from the hull to reduce friction through the water); an auxiliary shaft generator (reducing the number of auxiliary generators running at sea) and exhaust gas recirculation systems (to reduce methane) make Venture Global’s LNG new-build carrier fleet among the cleanest on the ocean today. 

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing first LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities

 

SOURCE Venture Global LNG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.