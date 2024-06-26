AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HMM and CargoX partner to introduce integrated solution for global electronic BL service to HMM customers

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HMM, Korea’s largest and the world’s eighth-largest container carrier, has announced a strategic partnership with CargoX, a leading provider of electronic trade document solutions. This collaboration introduces electronic bill of lading (eBL) features on the HMM digital service platform.

Through this partnership, HMM customers will benefit from the advanced functionalities of the CargoX Platform, which will be integrated into HMM’s digital services. This integration aims to modernise and streamline eBL workflows, enhancing the efficiency and security of global trade documentation.

We are delighted to announce the launch of our electronic bill of lading service in partnership with CargoX, a leading provider of electronic document solutions. This new eBL capability will enable us to deliver an enhanced service to our customers and spearhead the digitalisation of the shipping industry,” said Kurt(Wonjun) Jang, SVP of HMM Container Operation Office.

“We are thrilled to partner with HMM, a global shipping leader. This collaboration advances global trade by implementing efficient, fast, and secure electronic bills of lading. As the logistics industry digitises, we are proud to support HMM in leading this transformation,” said Bojan Čekrlić, CEO of CargoX.

Customers using HMM services can now generate eBLs within the HMM digital service system and seamlessly transfer them through the global CargoX Platform.

The eBL document lifecycle includes features such as transfer, surrender, and document acceptance, ensuring comprehensive support for all equivalent paper-based functions. Each eBL is recorded on the public ledger, guaranteeing secure and immutable documentation, with audit logs accessible at all times.

Initially, the service supports electronic bills of lading in PDF format, with structured data eBLs based on the forthcoming DCSA eBL standard to be available soon.

The HMM digital services platform and CargoX Platform integration will be available to all HMM customers globally starting on 8 July 2024.

About HMM
HMM is a global integrated logistics and shipping company, with a fleet of over 100 vessels.
Corporate websiteLinkedInInstagramFacebookYouTube

About CargoX
CargoX is a leading provider of electronic trade document solutions. The platform is used by more than 125,000 businesses and organisations globally in their daily operations. They have sent more than 7 million electronic trade documents through the CargoX Platform so far. www.cargox.io

SOURCE CargoX; HMM

