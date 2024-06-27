OceanBase announces its listing on Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding cloud database services to 80 availability zones worldwide

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During the inaugural OceanBase INFINITY tech conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, OceanBase unveiled that its comprehensive suite of cloud database products and services is now accessible on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

With this move, OceanBase further supports multi-cloud deployments, enhancing its ability to serve international customers with increased flexibility, scalability, performance, and cost-effectiveness. Demonstrating compatibility with major cloud environments such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud, OceanBase has scaled its services across over 30 geographical regions in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and America, covering 80 availability zones.

As a solution for unlimited scalability and mission-critical tasks, OceanBase’s distributed database is designed to support data-intensive transactional workloads and real-time operational analytics, boasting ultra-fast performance that has once achieved world records in the TPC-C benchmark test. To date, OceanBase serves over 1,000 customers across the globe, such as SAIC Volkswagen, VIVO, Haidilao, Kwai, Trip.com, DANA, GCash, PalmPay, QiCard and the Saudi Cloud Computing Company, while also supporting all mission-critical systems in Alipay.

“We envision a unified database product strategy that brings customers a single database for the entire lifecycle of their organization at scale,” said Evan Yang, Chief Executive Officer of OceanBase. “OceanBase’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, coupled with our multi-cloud approach, further ensures efficient and resilient database management across diverse cloud environments, enabling customers to effectively resolve their critical business challenges.”

During the conference, OceanBase also announced strategic partnerships with leading local resellers to better serve customers in the Indonesian market.

Earlier, in May, OceanBase was recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice and also named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Cloud Database Management Systems. It also received an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems.

About OceanBase

Launched in 2010, OceanBase is a distributed relational database. OceanBase’s strengths over alternative solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost effectiveness, elastic scalability, and high compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It enables transactions and analytical queries with just one set of data engines, empowering real-time business intelligence.

