IFF Expands the Launch of Industry-leading Poultry Solutions in the EU

Two newly approved solutions, Axtra® XAP and Syncra® AVI deliver superior technical and economic performance improvements in poultry feeds

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFF today announced EU-wide regulatory approval for two of its groundbreaking feed solutions for poultry. Axtra® XAP – a multi-enzyme blend and Syncra® AVI – an enzyme-probiotic complex from Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, IFF’s Health & Biosciences business unit, are formulated to meet the challenges of modern poultry production and deliver measurable performance improvements.

“Obtaining full EU authorization empowers us to unleash the remarkable potential of these two exceptional in-feed products to poultry producers across the region,” said Jose Luis Ecija Roux, marketing director EMEA, Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health. “Axtra® XAP and Syncra® AVI have demonstrated their pivotal role in advanced feed strategies, and we look forward to helping our customers in maximizing this unprecedented opportunity.”

Axtra® XAP – fuels efficiency and reduces costs

Axtra® XAP, a high-performance xylanase, amylase and protease enzyme combination, increases energy efficiency and improves bird performance in both corn-based and mixed-grain diets. Through optimized nutrient availability, this unique feed solution enables greater flexibility in dietary formulations, significantly reduces feed costs and improving profitability1. Additionally, Axtra® XAP allows producers to adapt their operations to meet consumer demands and industry trends, including free-range production and the use of all-vegetable dietary ingredients.

Syncra® AVI, a gut health revolution

Syncra® AVI combines two proven technologies – enzymes and probiotics – known to optimize gut health and maximize performance in poultry production. The synergistic combination of enzymes and probiotics in Syncra® AVI helps to create a favorable nutribiotic state that supports flock health, wellness, and productivity. Nutribiosis is the interplay between nutrition, microbiome, gut and immune function where they interact in the host.

The EU is the latest region to launch Axtra® XAP and Syncra® AVI. Both solutions are currently available in major markets around the world including North America, South Africa and Asia Pacific. Learn more about Axtra® XAP, Syncra® AVI and nutribiosis at https://animalnutrition.iff.com/.

1 Internal experimental data

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, part of IFF is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, essential oils and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 100,000 guts sampled from over 600 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit animalnutrition.iff.com

