  • new product

Fun88 Introduces T20 World Cup Special Offers; Secure Bonuses up to ₹1 Lakh

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88, the leading online gaming and sports betting platform, is thrilled to announce an exclusive offer for cricket enthusiasts and sports betting fans. As the T20 World Cup heads into the semi-finals and finals, Fun88 is raising the stakes with an unbeatable promotion. Bet during these crucial matches and claim up to ₹1 Lakh Free Bonus. This offer is the best chance to boost the bankroll before the biggest cricket showdown of the year.

This exclusive offer aims to elevate the excitement of the T20 World Cup betting, allowing participants to enjoy the thrill of the semi-finals and finals while earning rewards. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make the most of the T20 action with Fun88’s special promotion.

Here’s how to grab this incredible bonus:

  • Sign Up or Login at Fun88: New to Fun88? Register for a free account and join the cricket extravaganza. Existing players, get ready to show the inner champion.
  • Step 2: Place Bets: Throughout June, place bets on any cricket match to accumulate entries. The more bets placed, the higher the chances of winning a bigger bonus. If missed, don’t miss the upcoming T20 World Cup semi-finals and final matches.
  • Step 3: Claim the Reward: After July 1st, Fun88 will credit the free bonus directly to the main wallet, based on the Accumulated Bet Amount (1st – 30th June). Get ready to use it on the T20 World Cup matches.

This limited time offer highlights Fun88’s commitment to enhancing the T20 World Cup experience for the passionate community. With a focus on providing a top-notch betting experience, this unique T20 Cricket World Cup promotion not only guarantees money but also adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to maximize enjoyment of the T20 World Cup with Fun88.

In addition to the exciting promotional offer, Fun88 keeps fans informed with the latest updates, stats, and predictions for the T20 World Cup through its dedicated blog. Stay ahead of the game with expert analysis and insights that enhance your understanding of every match. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new to cricket betting, Fun88 ensures you have all the information you need to make informed decisions throughout the tournament. Visit the Fun88 blog today and stay tuned for the latest news and tips to maximize your T20 World Cup experience.

Bio:

Fun88 is a trusted online gaming and sports betting platform known for its commitment to safety and security. With a user-friendly app and a diverse range of entertainment options, including virtual sports, Fun88 continues to provide an exciting and dynamic gaming experience for all enthusiasts.

Contact:

Email: marketing@fun88india.com  
Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88  
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is  
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg  
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw  
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt  
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

SOURCE Fun88

