  • new product

Bybit Web3 Presents: Grow Your Ethereum Portfolio Masterclass Livestream and YieldNest Giveaway

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchanges by trading volume, is excited to announce its first-ever Ethereum (ETH) Masterclass, a free online event that shows ETH’s capacity to drive the next bull run. This masterclass, designed for seasoned crypto investors and newcomers, will explore the opportunities in decentralized finance and Bybit Web3 to grow your ETH position.

Bybit Web3 Presents: Grow Your Ethereum Portfolio Masterclass Livestream and YieldNest Giveaway (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Scheduled to stream on Jun. 28, 2024, at 6AM UTC, the ETH Masterclass will feature experts who will coach viewers on managing their portfolios and finding new ways to grow their ETH holdings. The event promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Ethereum ecosystem, and capitalize on its growing potential using Bybit Web3.

Featured Trainers:

  • Sam Kazemian, founder of Frax Finance
  • Deo Brands, co-founder of YieldNest
  • Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 evangelist
  • Cryptos Cobra, founder of Cryptos Cobra

Hosted by Nathan Thompson, lead tech writer at Bybit.

Participants can also pre-register, take the Ethereum poll, and unlock a share of 36,000,000 PEPE tokens during the event period from Jun. 21, 2024, 8AM UTC to Jul. 5, 2024, 11:59PM UTC.

YieldNest, a participant in the livestream, will join the giveaway by offering three exclusive YieldNest NFTs, typically only given to users with 5+ restaked ETH at YieldNest. These NFTs provide a +15% boost on YieldNest Seeds.

Livestream Details:

Mark Your Calendar: Jun. 28, 2024, 6AM UTC

Tune In: Watch Live

Join us for this transformative event and equip yourself with the knowledge to navigate and capitalize on the evolving Ethereum landscape.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-web3-presents-grow-your-ethereum-portfolio-masterclass-livestream-and-yieldnest-giveaway-302183137.html

SOURCE Bybit

