Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games: The Official Uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games is Unveiled, Integrating Chinese Culture and Green Technology

BEIJING, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 25, 2024, ANTA, the leading brand in China’s sportswear industry, partnered with the Chinese Olympic Committee to officially unveil The Official Uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at the Shougang in Beijing. Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, Mr. Zhou Jinqiang, Director of the Equipment Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Mr. Yu Jianyong, Executive Director and Co-CEO of ANTA Sports, Mr. Lai Shixian , CEO of ANTA brand, Mr. Tsui Yeung, and a number of Olympic athletes gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

Mr. Zhang Yimou served as the creative consultant for the official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games . The design of the outfits features classic Chinese styling with a minimalist color scheme. It combines elements such as “Loong scales” and “Loong whiskers” with embossing, patchwork, and embroidery techniques, conveying the traditional culture of China to the world while showcasing the spirit of perseverance and vitality of Chinese athletes in the new era. Notably, this set of official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies is made from environmentally friendly recycled fibers, making it the first carbon-neutral official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for Olympic Games in China, certified by authoritative institutions.

Implementing the National Dual Carbon Strategy, ANTA Creates China’s First Carbon-Neutral Official Uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies

The official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games have been produced using eco-friendly materials such as recycled nylon and recycled polyester, contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions. The official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies achieve over 50% carbon reduction. Furthermore, certified by authoritative institutions, ANTA has ensured that the carbon emissions throughout the entire life cycle of the official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies —including raw material acquisition, transportation, production, distribution, usage, and disposal—are carbon neutral, making them China’s first certified carbon-neutral official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for Olympic Games.

As early as July 25, 2023, on the one-year countdown to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, ANTA and the Chinese Olympic Committee jointly launched the “Mountain and River Project”, a large-scale environmental initiative which encouraged sports enthusiasts to collect discarded plastic bottles from the mountains and rivers across the country. In return, ANTA pledged to use recycled materials in manufacturing the official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Now, with the official release of the carbon-neutral official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies, the “Mountain and River Project” has achieved significant results and entered a new phase. In the future, ANTA will mobilize more sports enthusiasts to participate in the project through its nationwide retail network and extensive membership community, actively responding to the national dual-carbon strategy and fulfilling corporate social responsibility.

Unveiling the New Olympic Cultural IP “ANTA Ling Loong ” to Showcase New Era Chinese Culture to the World

In 2012, during the Chinese Year of the loong, ANTA first integrated the “Loong” element into the design of the Official Uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies, marking the presence of the “Chinese Loong” across Olympic venues in London, Sochi, Rio, Pyeongchang, Tokyo, and Beijing. With another Year of the loong approaching, ANTA is exploring younger and more vibrant ways to bring Chinese culture to the world. The new Olympic cultural IP “ANTA Ling Loong” was also unveiled at the official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games release ceremony.

The new Olympic cultural IP “ANTA Ling Loong” portrays a clever and spirited loong, breaking away from the traditional solemn image. This loong embodies human personality and emotion, reflecting the vibrant spirit of “Generation Z” Chinese athletes on the Olympic stage. In addition to excelling in sports with “Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together” performances, it also exudes a “more dynamic” vitality. Elements such as the loong whiskers, loong scales, and loong claws of “ANTA Ling Loong” are integrated into the design of the official uniform of the Chinese Sports Delegation for Victory Ceremonies. Mr. Tsui Yeung, CEO of ANTA brand, stated at the event that the innovative “ANTA Ling Loong” is a new IP that rejuvenates an era, aiming not only to showcase Chinese loong culture to the world but also to present the world with a new era of Chinese culture.

Partnering with the Chinese Olympic Committee for 16 years, inspiring each other to grow together

Since becoming an official partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee in June 2009, ANTA has maintained a 16-year collaboration, making it the longest-standing brand partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee. During this period of mutual inspiration and growth, ANTA has supported the Chinese Sports Delegation’s athletes to stand on the Olympic podium 293 times. Notably, 122 Olympic champions have proudly worn ANTA’s Champion Loong uniform, effectively showcasing the spirit and cultural allure of Chinese sports to the world.

The history of the Olympics has witnessed the glorious journey of Chinese sports rising to prominence and standing tall on the global stage. Today, the modern Olympics serve not only as a competitive arena for Chinese athletes but also a global stage to showcase China’s cultural confidence and technological innovation. In the journey of promoting the development of Chinese sports, ANTA will keep moving!

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/paris-2024-olympic-summer-games-the-official-uniform-of-the-chinese-sports-delegation-for-victory-ceremonies-for-the-paris-2024-olympic-summer-games-is-unveiled-integrating-chinese-culture-and-green-technology-302183169.html

SOURCE ANTA Group