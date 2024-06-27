AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS–TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 1)

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Episode 1: Heart of the Homeland: The Dream Journey of Li Yuefeng, CEO of Beijing Anding Homecoming Agricultural Science and Technology Co., LTD.

From the center of Beijing, a journey southward less than 40 kilometers brings you to the ancient town of Anding in Daxing District. Here lies the largest ancient mulberry garden in north China and also a unique site exclusive to Beijing, earning it the name “hometown of mulberry”. Now, this venerable mulberry garden welcomes a new neighbor—the Taiwan Oneheart science and technology farm. Li Yuefeng, hailing from China’s Taiwan region, is building a smart farm on this land alongside his partners.

 

SOURCE CCTV+

